'Time to make Flynn our captain' - Town fans on Wimbledon debacle and road ahead

Published: 4:00 PM April 14, 2021

Ipswich Town were awful in a 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon last night - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their thoughts on the Blues in the wake of last night's 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon - here's what they're saying.

The Blues were dreadful in the defeat at Plough Lane, finishing the game with ten men and very much second best to a struggling Dons outfit.

The result sees them drop five points off the play-off places with six games left, and surely puts any promotion hopes very much to bed.

It continues the tale of two Towns - on the pitch, the team and players are failing, while off the pitch there's rightly a lot of excitement and positivity around the £40m Gamechanger takeover.

Here's what fans are saying...