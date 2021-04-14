News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Opinion

'Time to make Flynn our captain' - Town fans on Wimbledon debacle and road ahead

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:00 PM April 14, 2021   
James Norwood voices his frustrations after missing a chance against AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich Town were awful in a 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon last night - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their thoughts on the Blues in the wake of last night's 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon - here's what they're saying.

The Blues were dreadful in the defeat at Plough Lane, finishing the game with ten men and very much second best to a struggling Dons outfit.

The result sees them drop five points off the play-off places with six games left, and surely puts any promotion hopes very much to bed.

It continues the tale of two Towns - on the pitch, the team and players are failing, while off the pitch there's rightly a lot of excitement and positivity around the £40m Gamechanger takeover.

Here's what fans are saying...

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Video

National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge...

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The scene of one of the crashes on the A14 at Woolpit this morning

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus