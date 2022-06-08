News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A future captain' - Town fans react to Humphreys signing a new deal

Mark Heath

Published: 5:00 PM June 8, 2022
Cameron Humphreys at Dartford

Cameron Humphreys has signed a new three-year deal at Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the news that exciting young midfielder Cameron Humphreys has signed a new deal at the club - here's a taste of what they're saying...

The 18-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, broke into the first-team picture last summer and went on to make four senior appearances during the campaign, beginning with his debut against Newport in the Carabao Cup in August.

Humphreys' new deal sees him committed to the club until the summer of 2025, with the youngster likely to be pushing for a regular place in manager Kieran McKenna’s squad when the Blues return for the start of pre-season later this month. 

Here's a selection of what fans and fellow Town players are saying on Twitter...

