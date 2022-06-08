'A future captain' - Town fans react to Humphreys signing a new deal

Opinion

Cameron Humphreys has signed a new three-year deal at Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the news that exciting young midfielder Cameron Humphreys has signed a new deal at the club - here's a taste of what they're saying...

The 18-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, broke into the first-team picture last summer and went on to make four senior appearances during the campaign, beginning with his debut against Newport in the Carabao Cup in August.

Humphreys' new deal sees him committed to the club until the summer of 2025, with the youngster likely to be pushing for a regular place in manager Kieran McKenna’s squad when the Blues return for the start of pre-season later this month.

Here's a selection of what fans and fellow Town players are saying on Twitter...

Delighted to sign a new deal @IpswichTown 💙 https://t.co/Qn2nfjIY4q — Cameron Humphreys (@cam_humphreys) June 8, 2022

Good to see a promising young player buy into what we’re doing and commit to the vision. 3yr deal suggests he might be more involved in the first-team squad next season. — Tom James (@tnj93) June 8, 2022

Excellent news.

Only the coaching team will know how good he can be.

If he’s at minimum ready for the bench every game, he should stay. Anything less than that, it’s a development loan please. — Iain (@iainbentley84) June 8, 2022

Excellent. Should make the bench at least every week. — Heppy's Golf Society (@HeppysGolf) June 8, 2022

I can see 10-15 league games mainly deployed from the bench and then starts in cup and trophy games — Simon Bartlett (@SimonBartlett18) June 8, 2022

My personal opinion is loan him out with a recall clause- he’ll develop better playing every week in League 2 than being a bit part player here — Steve Coates (@stevecoates1980) June 8, 2022

Way too good for league 2. Should be in match day squads at least — kevin francis (@muccletonjoe) June 8, 2022

Potentially to be a future captain. This is massive 👊 — Ashley Bell (@Ashley_Bell182) June 8, 2022

mark ashton masterclass — brett (@itfcbrett) June 8, 2022

Not letting him get away like Gibbs did. Nice one 👍 — Tom Grover (@ThomasGrover13) June 8, 2022

Fantastic news that we are tying down the next generation of talent coming through!



Uppa Towen! — 🎙𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝟮 (@BonoITFC) June 8, 2022

Congrats Cameron, well deserved. Look forward to seeing your Town career continue upwards 👏 #itfc — Mark H. (@Thefarmerpiles) June 8, 2022