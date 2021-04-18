'Has to go' - Town fans on Chambers' future, play-off hopes and who they want to see play

Opinion

Published: 5:00 PM April 18, 2021

Luke Chambers soaks up the sun in the stands as an unused sub during the second half at Charlton Athletic - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their thoughts on the future of skipper Luke Chambers after he was dropped yesterday - here's a taste of what they're saying..

Chambers was on the bench for only the sixth time of his nine-year Blues career, boss Paul Cook dropping him along with four other players following Tuesday night's 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon.

With Chambers one of 13 first team players who are out of contract in the summer, fans are debating whether or not he should be given a new deal.

When asked about his skipper yesterday, Cook said: "Going forward Luke will have decisions to make on his future in the summer. I certainly think Luke can be around after the summer if he wants to be.

"What part that might be might be different. But that's certainly between me and Luke.

"Luke has been an exemplary pro. Even on the bench today he conducted himself great.

"That's what I want. Everyone can't play every week. We've got to support each other. We travel away and we've only got each other. We need everyone supporting each other in the proper way."

The 0-0 draw at Charlton means the Blues are now four points off the play-off spots with just five games left.

Fans have also been talking about who they'd like to see given a chance in the final few games, and what they make of the club's play-off chances.

