'No reason why we can't challenge for play-offs' - Town fans on Cook's start and rest of the season

Opinion

Published: 2:42 PM March 10, 2021

Paul Cook led his Ipswich Town side to a 1-1 draw with high-flying Lincoln City in his first home game as boss last night - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their thoughts on Paul Cook's start as boss, last night's draw with Lincoln and what the Blues could achieve this season - here's a taste of what they're saying.

The Blues drew 1-1 with the Imps at Portman Road in what was Cook's first home game as boss, with James Wilson's second half header grabbing a share of the points.

James Wilson celebrates his leveller against Lincoln last night - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The result moved Town up to seventh in League One, a point and a place outside the play-off spots, with a game in hand on sixth-placed Portsmouth.

They next host Plymouth, who are 15th, at Portman Road on Saturday (3pm).

The play-offs certainly look within reach, but automatic promotion - Town are 11 points behind second-placed Peterborough with a game in hand - is perhaps too tall a task with just 14 games left.

Here's what fans are saying...