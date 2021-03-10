Opinion
'No reason why we can't challenge for play-offs' - Town fans on Cook's start and rest of the season
Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their thoughts on Paul Cook's start as boss, last night's draw with Lincoln and what the Blues could achieve this season - here's a taste of what they're saying.
The Blues drew 1-1 with the Imps at Portman Road in what was Cook's first home game as boss, with James Wilson's second half header grabbing a share of the points.
The result moved Town up to seventh in League One, a point and a place outside the play-off spots, with a game in hand on sixth-placed Portsmouth.
They next host Plymouth, who are 15th, at Portman Road on Saturday (3pm).
The play-offs certainly look within reach, but automatic promotion - Town are 11 points behind second-placed Peterborough with a game in hand - is perhaps too tall a task with just 14 games left.
Here's what fans are saying...