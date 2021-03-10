News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Opinion

'No reason why we can't challenge for play-offs' - Town fans on Cook's start and rest of the season

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:42 PM March 10, 2021   
Town manager Paul Cook pictured during the game.

Paul Cook led his Ipswich Town side to a 1-1 draw with high-flying Lincoln City in his first home game as boss last night - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their thoughts on Paul Cook's start as boss, last night's draw with Lincoln and what the Blues could achieve this season - here's a taste of what they're saying.

The Blues drew 1-1 with the Imps at Portman Road in what was Cook's first home game as boss, with James Wilson's second half header grabbing a share of the points.

Town players celebrate with James Wilson, after he had headed them level.

James Wilson celebrates his leveller against Lincoln last night - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The result moved Town up to seventh in League One, a point and a place outside the play-off spots, with a game in hand on sixth-placed Portsmouth.

They next host Plymouth, who are 15th, at Portman Road on Saturday (3pm).

The play-offs certainly look within reach, but automatic promotion - Town are 11 points behind second-placed Peterborough with a game in hand - is perhaps too tall a task with just 14 games left.

Here's what fans are saying...

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Minstral the horse was found in a field in Witham with a huge hernia which made rescuers believe she was a cow at first glance.

Horse found so over-bred in Witham rescuers thought she was a cow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The Green Cavendish

Man killed in car fire named as former police chief

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jack Whomes has been freed from prison after serving 23 years for the Essex Boys murders

'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Alan Judge pictured against Doncaster Rovers.

'A lad who wasn't in the 18 will be involved' - Cook to make changes for...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus