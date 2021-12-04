Harsh or fair? Here's what Town fans are saying about Paul Cook sacking

Opinion

Ipswich Town have sacked boss Paul Cook after today's 0-0 FA Cup draw with League Two strugglers Barrow - here's what fans are saying about it...

Cook - who made 19 summer signings - leaves with Town sitting 11th place in League One. His record, since taking over back in early March, reads: P44 W13 D17 L14.

Chief executive Mark Ashton said: "Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.

CEO Mark Ashton, right, with Paul Cook. Ashton says there is no-one lined up to replace him - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.

"At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club.

"I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday."

Here's what fans are saying about the news on social media...

Mcgreal and Dyer is now. This appointment is crucial with the money that has been ploughed in and cook wasn’t the owners choice. Would rather we got the right man in at the end of December ready for January then make a rash appointment too soon #ITFC — Olly (@Youonlysingwhen) December 4, 2021

Harsh, the amount of players Cook convinced to join the club. O’Leary promised time, sadly not the case. Poor decision in my opinion, managers need time, something sadly lacking in the modern game. — Mark Jubb (@mark_jubb) December 4, 2021

Probably about right, we’re just used to being way too patient and forgiving of mediocracy — Sam Williams (@samueldwilliams) December 4, 2021

From a decency perspective, always harsh to fire a guy before he's even served a full season, and Cook would argue he could have still led us on a run to the play-offs, but after 20 years of failure maybe a ruthless owner is what we need now? — James Cracknell (@JollyJourno) December 4, 2021

so harsh he's so passionate he has a great relationship with the fans — Jamie Downing (@JamieDowning18) December 4, 2021

Assembled a great squad but couldn't get the best out of them and refusal to change his favoured formation/tactics and some dreadful results. Simply not good enough 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Andy Pennock (@Dru_66) December 4, 2021

Seems very harsh, but ruthless new owners might be just what we need. We should go in for someone like Manning at MK Dons, someone playing modern, attacking football that is doing well and scoring goals. — Ben Notley (@BenNotley) December 4, 2021

I’m gutted for Cook. He brought a lot of good things in his short time and I largely enjoyed watching his footy but the past month something changed and he hasn’t been able to change it back. This next month is huge. Owners and Ashton know it, no room for sentiment. — Ben Prickett (@prickettboy3) December 4, 2021

He can have zero complaints. When you're reliant on what you did elsewhere and you serve up so much rubbish after so much backing, what can you expect? Seems clear the owners didn't want their visit to be a scene of negativity and protest — Mullet (@Sko0lyard) December 4, 2021

Has seemed pretty clear jthe players had lost confidence in him, and his tactics, given their lack of energy and commitment of late. Had looked like he’d crossed over into ‘inevitable departure’ territory, and given the investment, the owners were not going to wait. #itfc — Rob Hewes 💙 (@u2itfc) December 4, 2021

We have several massive games in a short space of time. If they don't have a replacement and plan lined up (to use the new manager bounce), then Ashton will have screwed up too.



Feels un-Ipswich. Perhaps that is a good thing? Not sitting well with me at the moment. — Matt Thomas (@Iamspartacus73) December 4, 2021

He's had 44 games, effectively a season.

His body of work wasn't good enough, either with what he inherited in March or with the resources made available to him in the summer. — ChrisBoyde (@ChrisBoydeRally) December 4, 2021

Too soon but going on towards fair I think. Now we have ambitious owners or have invested money, the expectations rise and sadly we haven't got going this season at all. I wanted Cook to do well but action is needed if we are serious about promotion — Southgate (@Southgate93) December 4, 2021

Abssolutely ridiculous decision. Mass changes in the summer and with Wigan it always took time for his teams to gel. — Chris Dowling (@ChrisDo69506367) December 4, 2021

Feel for him to be fair, should of had a bit more time but it’s a funny game football now. Ultimately a results business. I’m concerned who are next appointment will be and also whether some of ‘Cook’s’ players will want to stay. — Ali Shemmings (@ali_shemmings) December 4, 2021

Right or wrong it’s happened, no manager can get away with verbals at Town fans, move on, the next one has to be spot on, ex international player who has done his grounding who will look at our club as his biggest job , appreciate his position ⚽️💙 — Brian Wren (@BrianWren) December 4, 2021

Loved Cook as a person, but too many nagging doubts about the Richardson factor. The issue with assistants has possibly bitten us twice in a row now hope the club bear that in mind with the new manager. Good luck Cookie. — Grimwood (@JG888444) December 4, 2021

Doesn’t sit comfortably with me, but have to trust the owners. Personally I’d have given him the season, although I completely get why people are unhappy. No doubting their ruthless streak now. — Phil Kerridge (@KerridgePhil) December 4, 2021

Too soon by historical ITFC standards, but an indication that the new owners are not here to tread water. We've the squad to get us out of L1, now we need a leader to galvanise them and get the most out of them. — Peter (@PeterMacL) December 4, 2021

Sadly he had to go. He comes across as a thoroughly decent bloke but the performances have been woeful. It’s the 3rd Division. You can’t just keep doing the same thing hoping it gets better. This is professional sport - fans deserve better and it’s 100% the right decision #itfc — richard evans (@63blueevans) December 4, 2021

Shocked and sad for Cook. Social media paints one image but I think the club will find more fans were prepared to give him the rest of the season than were calling for his head — Steve Mellen (@stevemellen) December 4, 2021

I was trying to give the man the benefit of the doubt, but just too many lacklustre performances, not good enough in game management and some strange selection decisions. Not sure who’d come but going to be tough. Who’s available? — James Baker (@james832202) December 4, 2021



