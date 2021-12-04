News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Harsh or fair? Here's what Town fans are saying about Paul Cook sacking

Mark Heath

Published: 8:35 PM December 4, 2021
Paul Cook ponders defeat in his first game in charge after the game at Gillingham

Pau Cook has been sacked by Ipswich Town this evening

Ipswich Town have sacked boss Paul Cook after today's 0-0 FA Cup draw with League Two strugglers Barrow - here's what fans are saying about it...

Cook - who made 19 summer signings - leaves with Town sitting 11th place in League One. His record, since taking over back in early March, reads: P44 W13 D17 L14.

Chief executive Mark Ashton said: "Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.

Paul Cook with Chief Exec Mark Ashton before the game at Boundary Park.

CEO Mark Ashton, right, with Paul Cook. Ashton says there is no-one lined up to replace him

 "I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.

MORE: Morsy on Cook sacking

 "At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club.

 "I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday."

MORE: Norwood 'gutted' by Cook sacking

Here's what fans are saying about the news on social media...


