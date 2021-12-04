Opinion
Harsh or fair? Here's what Town fans are saying about Paul Cook sacking
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Town have sacked boss Paul Cook after today's 0-0 FA Cup draw with League Two strugglers Barrow - here's what fans are saying about it...
Cook - who made 19 summer signings - leaves with Town sitting 11th place in League One. His record, since taking over back in early March, reads: P44 W13 D17 L14.
Chief executive Mark Ashton said: "Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.
"I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.
"At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club.
"I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday."
MORE: Norwood 'gutted' by Cook sacking
Here's what fans are saying about the news on social media...
Most Read
- 1 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
- 2 Matchday Recap: A replay awaits as Town fail to beat Barrow
- 3 Hundreds sign petition to fix closed Suffolk road as MP visits site
- 4 Driver arrested for being four times over legal limit
- 5 Time Team using latest technology to investigate Sutton Hoo
- 6 Child rapist jailed for offences dating back to 2005
- 7 'It's a genuine personnel issue' - Cook on goal errors
- 8 'We're probably not as good as we think we are' - Cook on FA Cup draw with Barrow
- 9 Body found in woods near Mildenhall
- 10 'Dedicated and devoted' - tributes paid to retired teacher Annick Smith