Opinion
'Play-offs? I think we can still make the top two' - Town fans on Plymouth win and promotion chances
- Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa
Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their Sunday thoughts on yesterday's 1-0 win over Plymouth, the play-offs and Town's chances of promotion - here's what they're saying..
The Blues moved into sixth spot with the victory - Paul Cook's first as boss - and now sit two points ahead of nearest rivals Portsmouth.
Troy Parrott's first senior goal after four minutes was enough to get the job done, with Town next set for a long trip to 14th placed Fleetwood on Tuesday night.
With just 13 games left and a favourable run-in, Town's chances of reaching the play-offs look good, but is the top two, and automatic promotion, a step too far?
The Blues are eight points behind second-placed Peterborough, having played the same number of games.
Here's what fans are saying...
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 2 Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping
- 3 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
- 4 First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn
- 5 'We had to dig in' - Cook on his first win, Downes injury and Skuse return
- 6 Stu says: Five observations after Ipswich Town’s 1-0 Plymouth win
- 7 New campsite to open on village farmland
- 8 Mapped: 14 Suffolk family attractions reopening April 12
- 9 Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch
- 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory over Plymouth