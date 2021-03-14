'Play-offs? I think we can still make the top two' - Town fans on Plymouth win and promotion chances

Opinion

Published: 4:56 PM March 14, 2021

Troy Parrott wheels away after scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win over Plymouth. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their Sunday thoughts on yesterday's 1-0 win over Plymouth, the play-offs and Town's chances of promotion - here's what they're saying..

The Blues moved into sixth spot with the victory - Paul Cook's first as boss - and now sit two points ahead of nearest rivals Portsmouth.

Troy Parrott's first senior goal after four minutes was enough to get the job done, with Town next set for a long trip to 14th placed Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

With just 13 games left and a favourable run-in, Town's chances of reaching the play-offs look good, but is the top two, and automatic promotion, a step too far?

The Blues are eight points behind second-placed Peterborough, having played the same number of games.

Here's what fans are saying...