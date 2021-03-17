'Pep Guardiola would struggle with the team we've got'.... Ipswich Town fans on Twitter!

Opinion

Published: 3:00 PM March 17, 2021

It's the day after the night before and Town fans have had a chance to reflect on the Blues' terrible performance at Fleetwood.

Oh, that and the fact Danny Cowley who so tormented Town in the FA Cup with Lincoln, looks likely to be Pompey manager on Saturday - as Town head to Portsmouth!

Here are some of your Twitter thoughts. Come on, we all love a bit of gallows humour!





I get the feeling PC is picking players we own over the loanees (Parrott excepted) to see exactly what he has and in some (most!) cases allow them to dig their own graves. This is looking likely to be a major rebuilding job. #itfc — Dave Read 💙 (@tbhaarlem) March 17, 2021

Wonder if Paul Cook is searching through his contract in the hope that he is still in the cancellation period #itfc — Simon English Ⓥ (@SimonEnglish10) March 17, 2021

20 years ago today we were 3rd in the Premier League and Fleetwood Town were mid-table in the North West Counties League Division One!



Last night Fleetwood Town outplayed us and won 2-0 in a league fixture!



Context! #itfc #ftfc https://t.co/Hg9dZDl3C7 — Phil Marshall (@tractorphil79) March 17, 2021

Whilst I'm a big fan of Cook and still think he was the right appointment I can't help but look at Burton's form and think there should be at least some sort of lift or change in performances, even with a poor group of players. #itfc — Paul C ITFC (@upthewallpaul) March 17, 2021

Cook can only play with the cards he's got. Pep Guardiola would struggle with the team we've got. I really hope Evans (if he's still here) will back Cook financially in the summer, to build a team capable of getting promoted. If not, well the future is bleak. #itfc — Stephen Carter (Badger) (@steve78itfc) March 17, 2021

The one positive I believe we do have is Paul Cook’s reputation. I think new players will be keen to come to #itfc to work with him and after last night, as so many others have said, recruitment will be key. We look short all over, but we desperately need a proven goal-scorer .. — Kevin Burch (@kevindburch) March 17, 2021

Hopefully Cook gets the chance to do what Wilder did for the Blades - remove the deadwood and build his own team......



It’s the hope that kills you #itfc — Martyn (@Martyn1988) March 17, 2021

As much as I disliked Shambert and was glad he left, it’s becoming more and more obvious that whilst we may have a new “Cook” at the helm, the ingredients he is working with remains the same, and unfortunately most of them are substandard and past their sell by date ! 😏#itfc — Victoria💙 (@Vicky4244) March 17, 2021

If there is anyone who I would trust with a DIY SOS style rebuild it's Paul Cook. Hoping the initial plans are being drawn up now rather than later. #itfc — Tom Baines (@tombaines88) March 17, 2021

I think we keep forgetting how long we have been talking about lack of leaders, going missing, lack of bravery on the ball. Way back in to the last year of McCarthy. This shouldn't be an epiphany or revelation. The culture has been there in games and on the pitch for years. #itfc — Stephen Skeet (@stephen_skeet) March 17, 2021

For the first time in my life I’ve been able to watch #itfc as often as I would like to. What a season to be able to do so . . . . . — Iwan Rowlands (@iwan_rowlands) March 17, 2021

This team lacks strong characters and leaders. That’s painfully clear now. They fold easily under pressure. They wait for team-mates to take the initiative. Soft touches in a tough league. Cook knows that and will change it #itfc — North Stander (@North_Stander) March 17, 2021





And finally....

I'll 100% be staying off Twitter on Saturday if/when Pompey score and all the "We should have got Cowley" croud come out. #itfc — Harvey Davies (@HDavies1804) March 17, 2021