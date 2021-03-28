'The sad truth is our players aren't good enough for ITFC' - Town fans on Wigan draw and summer clear-out

Opinion

Published: 4:18 PM March 28, 2021

Paul Cook's Ipswich Town still have a shot at the play-offs - but many fans fear they won't make it - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their thoughts on yesterday's 0-0 bore draw at Wigan, the final ten games of the season and what needs to happen in the summer - here's a taste of what they're saying...

The Blues turned in another dull, toothless performance in the goalless draw, which left boss Paul Cook saying they 'have to be so much better.'

Since taking over from Paul Lambert, Cook has presided over just one win, two draws and three defeats.

Despite their poor run though, the Blues are still just two points off the final play-off spot with ten games to go, and a run-in which looks favourable on paper.

However, many fans fear the play-offs are now out of reach - and are already looking to the summer, and a radical overhaul of the playing squad.

