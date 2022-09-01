Opinion
Here's what fans are saying about Town's double swoop on deadline day
Published: 9:30 PM September 1, 2022
Ipswich Town have signed striker Gassan Ahadme and midfielder Panutche Camara on transfer deadline day - here's what fans are saying about the moves...
Big striker Ahadme was the first to arrive, signing a three-year deal for a low six-figure fee from League One basement boys Burton, for whom he's already bagged five goals this season.
And half an hour later, Town confirmed the addition of standout Plymouth midfielder Camara, who arrives on a two-year deal for a fee in the region of £500,000.
Here's what fans are saying on social media...