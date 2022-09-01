Here's what fans are saying about Town's double swoop on deadline day

Opinion

Ipswich Town have signed striker Gassan Ahadme and midfielder Panutche Camara on transfer deadline day - here's what fans are saying about the moves...

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Gassan Ahadme from Burton Albion - Credit: ITFC

Big striker Ahadme was the first to arrive, signing a three-year deal for a low six-figure fee from League One basement boys Burton, for whom he's already bagged five goals this season.

And half an hour later, Town confirmed the addition of standout Plymouth midfielder Camara, who arrives on a two-year deal for a fee in the region of £500,000.

Here's what fans are saying on social media...

Great signings. Both offer something different than what we have in the building at the moment. Could put the squad over the top of the competition — Matthew Worrall (@Matty_Worrall) September 1, 2022

Superb business, Ahadme, another striker to help Freddie, we have seen first hand what a problem he is, still young and McKenna will develop him to be even better. Camara one of the best midfielders in the league last few years and will fit right in, another general in the mid. — Ben Notley (@BenNotley) September 1, 2022

Very good. I think Camara will he brilliant for us and we need a tough striker that keeps the ball to compliment the technical guys behind him. Very pleased, well done @IpswichTown — Alex Hare (@AlexHarePhoto) September 1, 2022

This mark, is how we secure ourselves at the top end of the table for most of the season. Add this to our already unbelievable squad and we will be flying. And then of course auto’s or playoff’s. What an end to the window!! COYB’S 🔵🔵⚪️⚪️ — Oliver Jonathan. (@wizardshineOH) September 1, 2022

Two strong players per position, all with good attitudes, hungry and enjoying the ride. Incomparable with the previous decade. Need to make it happen this season. — Chris Dowsing (@chrisdowsing) September 1, 2022

Two quality players to add to a squad full of talent, versatility and athleticism. All match McKenna style of footballer, and both at a great age. Can’t find enough superlatives #itfc — Phoenix Talks (@PhoenixTalks07) September 1, 2022

Two young signings, plenty of potential but also proven they can perform at this level right now and give us something different to what we already had. Tops off a brilliant transfer window #itfc — Luke Friend (@Luke8644) September 1, 2022

These two signings sum up the whole window for me. Measured, improving the area of the squad they play in, fitting the style KMc will play competition for every place in the 18 match day squad. — Dave Gaught (@DaveGaught11) September 1, 2022

Happy with the 2 just not sure it’s the striker we need but if that’s all we’re getting I’ll trust the process. — finchyITFC (@mikey1tfc78) September 1, 2022

Excited about Ahadme. It’s always good when you sign a player that you’ve just seen play against you and thought they were their best player. Camara gives us another industrial option in midfield as replacement for Morsy. We are so well covered in all positions. — DA22A Maundrell (@DarrenMaundrell) September 1, 2022

A window that has delivered quality and real promise without a doubt Mckenna now has the ammunition needed to sustain a top two start to the season. Championship here we come the gap is closing #itfc — Billy Baxter (@will_i_am67) September 1, 2022

Buzzing with both

Ahadme young talented striker in fine form bags of potential

Camara has just taken the midfield ranks to new levels. Unbelievable signing another ready made championship player — Alex Osborn (@Alexosb80120300) September 1, 2022

Great options to add to what is already a strong-squad in this division, very well equipped now ahead of a good start to the season. Onwards and Upwards COYB! — Luke Penning (@LukePenning_) September 1, 2022

Good to see us active though I’m surprised at another CM having seen how Humphreys and Ball performed midweek. Seems like overkill. — Mark F (@Pleyndamour) September 1, 2022

Like these. Camera gives cover for Morsy and allows Humphreys to go on loan in Jan. Only concern is his fitness levels. Ahmad has qualities we lack and a good age — Dan Rosenblatt (@dan_rosenblatt) September 1, 2022

Been a brilliant deadline day no panic buys just pure quality, every signing this season has improved us everytime we now have a quality squad instead of one that boasts quantity if we get injuries we have replace the player with pure quality now no excuses I fully expect success — rob (@robpooley1) September 1, 2022

Another Mark Ashton masterclass. Two good players with the physical qualities to maintain our relentless levels of performance across the 90 mins. — ITFC_JENX 🇬🇧🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪🇵🇹🇮🇹 (@itfc_jenx) September 1, 2022

"A quiet deadline day is expected at PR with no incoming or outgoings expected"......thats a headline from what seems a million years ago now! What a time to be a Town fan, let's enjoy the ride!! #itfc — Mark H. (@Thefarmerpiles) September 1, 2022

Unexpected but they cover exactly the areas we hoped to deal with. I like the age and fact one has started the season well. Strengthening from a position of strength! I expected Camera to be in the Championship. What a midfield and attack we have now! — Mark Dubya (@dubya_mark) September 1, 2022



