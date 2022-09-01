News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Here's what fans are saying about Town's double swoop on deadline day

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 9:30 PM September 1, 2022
Ipswich Town's ninth summer signing Panutche Camara, pictured with CEO Mark Ashton

Ipswich Town's ninth summer signing Panutche Camara, pictured with CEO Mark Ashton - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town have signed striker Gassan Ahadme and midfielder Panutche Camara on transfer deadline day - here's what fans are saying about the moves...

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Gassan Ahadme from Burton Albion

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Gassan Ahadme from Burton Albion - Credit: ITFC

Big striker Ahadme was the first to arrive, signing a three-year deal for a low six-figure fee from League One basement boys Burton, for whom he's already bagged five goals this season.

And half an hour later, Town confirmed the addition of standout Plymouth midfielder Camara, who arrives on a two-year deal for a fee in the region of £500,000.

Here's what fans are saying on social media...


