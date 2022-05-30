Here's what Town fans are saying about Freddie Ladapo signing

Opinion

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to tonight's news that the club have made striker Freddie Ladapo their first signing of the summer - here's what they're saying...

The 29-year-old arrives on a three-year deal following his exit from promoted Rotherham, where he scored 41 goals in 123 games for the club.

Ladapo has twice helped the Millers win promotion from League One, netting 32 of his goals in those two seasons, and will be looking to complete a third-tier treble after signing for Town.

Born in Romford, Ladapo came through the youth system at Colchester United but spent the majority of his U’s career out on loan before joining Kidderminster in 2014.

A spell with Margate propelled him back up the pyramid, as he joined Crystal Palace in 2016 before heading to Southend two years later.

He really began to make a name for himself at Plymouth, scoring 19 League One goals for Argyle in 2018/19 before his £400,000 move to Rotherham at the end of that season.

Here's a taste of what fans are saying...

Great free signing. One of the best at this level on his day, a goal scorer, one of them when you see he is on the oppsition team sheet you know you are in for a long afternoon. McKenna is clearly a fan, spoke highly of him last season. Very good overall. — Ben Notley (@BenNotley) May 30, 2022

As close to a guaranteed high performer as you can get. Done it at this level season on season by the looks of things. — Ashley Bell (@Ashley_Bell182) May 30, 2022

Exactly the experience to have around when building a promotion team. He’s scored regular goals in L1 over last 3-5 years for a team doing what we want to do. If we want to bring a younger striker in this also works well.



Welcome to #itfc Olayinka Fredrick Oladotun Ladapo — Mark Dubya (@dubya_mark) May 30, 2022

Good player helped Rotherham to promotion let’s go baby — Martin (@kempyblue) May 30, 2022

Has had difficult endings to his spells at Colchester and Rotherham but not a bad goal record at this level. Maybe this is where it clicks for him?



Tells me there's one or two more strikers to come through the door, assuming Pigott is off — Luke Prentice (@LPrentice44) May 30, 2022

The fact he was released by Rotherham and there fans are happy for him to go is what’s concerning me currently — Cameron Willett (@CameronWillet16) May 30, 2022

Good signing looked good whe we played Rotherham in the past not necessarily the sexy name fans would of wanted but decent player at this level for sure — rob (@robpooley1) May 30, 2022

Makes sense on a free - Double figures in goals last season , Local-ish lad , 6ft 2 gives us another option and sounds like a very solid player for this level so to me it just makes sense , still expect us to sign another striker as well tho — Gareth Beeney (@GazzaBeen16) May 30, 2022

Wanted us to sign him years ago as a punt, so he will probably be a disaster now! Think he has a cv to show he can help get us up — Mullet (@Sko0lyard) May 30, 2022

Its underwhelming for me this a player who Rotherham released just shows how far we have fallen in recent years — kevin 💙 (@kevin_hurst) May 30, 2022

Very happy, great back up on a free — Alex Osborn (@Alexosb80120300) May 30, 2022

Has a good record at this level so I'm happy - on a free it's a good piece of business and I'm looking forward to seeing more forward additions #itfc — Jack Prentice (@JPrentice8) May 30, 2022

the guy avgs 1 in 3 every season since 2017 so every double figure player we get will help reach our goal. — Stephen Parry (@NW1Stephen) May 30, 2022

If Kieran McKenna wants him, then so do I.



Don’t get too caught up on what other clubs are saying #ITFC fans. — Joey (@JoeySadler_) May 30, 2022

Block out the external noise Town fans - if McKenna wants him then I’m all for it.



Welcome to Town Freddie 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #itfc — Martyn (@Martyn1988) May 30, 2022

Ladapo handed in a transfer request in January at Rotherham, and sounds like he’s turned down championship interest to join us



The Ipswich & Ashton effect 🔥 #itfc — 𝗜𝗽𝘀𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 (@IpswichCulture) May 30, 2022



