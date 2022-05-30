Opinion
Here's what Town fans are saying about Freddie Ladapo signing
- Credit: ITFC
Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to tonight's news that the club have made striker Freddie Ladapo their first signing of the summer - here's what they're saying...
The 29-year-old arrives on a three-year deal following his exit from promoted Rotherham, where he scored 41 goals in 123 games for the club.
Ladapo has twice helped the Millers win promotion from League One, netting 32 of his goals in those two seasons, and will be looking to complete a third-tier treble after signing for Town.
Born in Romford, Ladapo came through the youth system at Colchester United but spent the majority of his U’s career out on loan before joining Kidderminster in 2014.
A spell with Margate propelled him back up the pyramid, as he joined Crystal Palace in 2016 before heading to Southend two years later.
He really began to make a name for himself at Plymouth, scoring 19 League One goals for Argyle in 2018/19 before his £400,000 move to Rotherham at the end of that season.
Here's a taste of what fans are saying...