Town fans sell out another away end

Mark Heath

Published: 2:28 PM February 23, 2022
Ipswich Town fans have sold out another away end - this time Oxford United on March 19 - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town's travelling army of fans have sold out another away end.

The Blue wave which washes across the country every time Town travel will pack out the away end at the Kassam Stadium on March 19, as Ipswich make the trip to promotion rivals Oxford United.

More than 1,780 Town fans will be in attendance to roar on Kieran McKenna's in-form side.

The Oxford trip is just the latest in a series of sold-out away ends for Town fans this season, incredible support which peaked with that memorable 7,000 plus following at MK Dons.

While Oxford is sold out, there are still tickets available for Town's next two road trips - at Morecambe this Saturday and then at Fleetwood a week later.

Around 300 tickets remain for the Morecambe match, with just over 200 left for the trip to Fleetwood.

You can buy tickets here.

Oxford United vs Ipswich Town
