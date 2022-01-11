News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Incredible' Town fans set another iFollow record

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:49 PM January 11, 2022
Prepared for the worst weather - Town fans at Gillingham.

Ipswich Town fans watch on at Gillingham. Those watching at home set another new iFollow record - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have set another iFollow record after more than 6,000 supporters watched Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Gillingham via the streaming service.

The Blues sold out their ticket allocation at Priestfield, so the only way for fans without tickets to watch Kieran McKenna's second match in charge was via iFollow.

And an incredible 6,075 match passes were purchased for the game, the highest in League One so far this this season.

The Blues already held the division's highest number of iFollow sales in 2021/22, with 4,616 fans tuning in to watch Town take on Charlton at The Valley on December 7.

A statement from Town said: "The club would like to thank supporters for their incredible backing."

The next Town game available on iFollow is the trip to AFC Wimbledon on January 25.

Once again, the away end there is sold out.

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

