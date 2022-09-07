News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

News

How you can vote for Chaplin to win League One award

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 3:11 PM September 7, 2022
RH27 - Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town 030922

Conor Chaplin celebrates at full-time in the win at Accrington. - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin is among the nominees for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' League One Player of the Month.

Chaplin scored five goals in August, including two in last weekend's 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley, with Kieran McKenna's men sitting top of the League One table.

The 25-year-old is up against Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United), Colby Bishop (Portsmouth), Sam Smith (Cambridge United), Jevani Brown (Exeter City) and Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) for the award.

You can cast your vote for Chaplin here.

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ralph Penny met Detectorists star Toby Jones on a cycle ride in east Suffolk

TV

Detectorists superfan meets show's stars during filming in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The road in Kelvedon has been closed after the crash

Man dies and two others seriously injured after five-vehicle crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A14 has reopened in both directions

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Port of Felixstowe containers.

Port of Felixstowe

Port pays £400 bonus to dockers who worked throughout strike

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon