How you can vote for Chaplin to win League One award

News

Conor Chaplin celebrates at full-time in the win at Accrington. - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin is among the nominees for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' League One Player of the Month.

Chaplin scored five goals in August, including two in last weekend's 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley, with Kieran McKenna's men sitting top of the League One table.

The 25-year-old is up against Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United), Colby Bishop (Portsmouth), Sam Smith (Cambridge United), Jevani Brown (Exeter City) and Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) for the award.

You can cast your vote for Chaplin here.