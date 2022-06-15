Ipswich Town Foundation logo to appear on Blues' new kits

The Ipswich Town Foundation logo will appear on the Blues' new kits - Credit: ITFC

The Ipswich Town Foundation logo is set to appear on the Blues’ kits next season.

The club announced a rebrand of the Community Trust this summer, with its charitable arm now known as the Ipswich Town Foundation.

And their logo will now appear on the back of Ipswich’s new shirts, below players’ squad numbers, replacing the ‘Thank You NHS’ logo after two seasons.

The Blues moved to thank all those working within the NHS for their response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the club also making tickets available to key workers during that time.

The 'Thank You NHS' logo has appeared on Town's shirts for the last two seasons - Credit: PA

Town CEO Mark Ashton said: "The Foundation and its work will continue to be at the forefront of everything we do at this football club.

"Putting the Foundation on the back of our shirts for the upcoming season will serve as a permanent reminder to our players, staff and supporters of the importance of the community the club represents."

Adding the logo to a replica shirt will cost supporters £3.50, with all profits going to the Ipswich Town Foundation.

Town revealed their new kit partnership with Umbro earlier this week, with the next season's playing kit set to be unveiled tomorrow.