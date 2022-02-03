News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Evans faces late fitness test ahead of Gillingham visit

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 3:19 PM February 3, 2022
Lee Evans ceding the warm-up at Bolton Wanderers.

Lee Evans has missed the last three games with a groin problem. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says it will be a 'close call' as to whether Lee Evans is fit enough to return to the side on Saturday.

The Welsh midfielder has missed the last three games with the groin injury he felt during the warm-up ahead of Town's 2-1 home win against Accrington Stanley.

“Lee Evans is going to be another close call this weekend again,” admitted McKenna, speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of relegation-fighting Gillingham.

“He’s not trained fully with the group this week but he’s progressed a lot with his rehab so it’s one that we’re going to make a call on tomorrow.”

Town will again be without captain Sam Morsy, who is now halfway through his four-match ban, but full-back Kane Vincent-Young returns from his one-match suspension for a late red card at AFC Wimbledon.

Midfielder Tom Carroll missed last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday after his wife gave birth, with Sone Aluko having been unavailable for the Accrington game after his partner just had a baby.

"All the babies have come on Fridays!” laughed McKenna. “That I know of, nobody is preparing to become a father this weekend, so there shouldn’t be any late changes!"




Ipswich Town vs Gillingham
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Charlton Athletic's Alex Gilbey (right) and Fleetwood Town's Jay Matete battle for the ball during t

Ipswich Town Transfer News

No more signings likely... with Matete set for Sunderland

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Frost, who had worked at Greene King

Obituary

Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Scott Fraser has joined Charlton Athletic from Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Live

Deadline Day Recap: All the Ipswich and L1 news before window closed

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to an incident outside the paramedic centre in Saxmundham

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man arrested as armed police attend incident near paramedic station

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon