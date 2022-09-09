A home double header that could supercharge this season

Analysis

Ipswich Town face both Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers at Portman Road in the coming days. STUART WATSON looks at the power of the home double header.

Town fans in fine voice. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Cambridge United on Saturday, Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night. Back-to-back games in front of bumper Portman Road crowds.

Ipswich Town have started the season strongly. This next week has the potential to supercharge momentum.

Whenever these Portman Road double headers come around I always think back to the 2014/15 season.

Mick McCarthy’s men had got off to a mixed start. An opening day win against newly-relegated Fulham was followed by two draws and two defeats (including one in the East Anglian derby).

Daryl Murphy celebrates sealing a home win against Brighton back at the start of the 2014/15 season. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Then Millwall and Brighton were both beaten 2-0 on Suffolk soil in the space of four days.

Daryl Murphy bagged in both to take his tally to three in seven (he would go on finish the campaign with 27). David McGoldrick and Tyrone Mings shone after the club had rejected bids prior to the transfer window closing. Teenage midfielder Teddy Bishop had well and truly announced himself.

We had lift-off. Wins against Wigan and Rotherham quickly followed.

Now role forwards to early November 2014. Ipswich sat eighth after 15 games. Next up was fourth-place Wolves and table-topping Watford, both at Portman Road, on a Saturday/Tuesday.

Ipswich Town players celebrate after Tommy Smith's late winner against Watford in 2014.

Murphy was at the double in a 2-1 victory against the former. Tommy Smith bagged a late winner against the Hornets in front of a crowd of 22,490.

“Even the most cynical of Ipswich Town fans are daring to dream again,” I wrote afterwards.

After several frustrating years, you could tell something special was brewing.

Town rode that wave of self-created positivity. Five wins in the next seven saw them top the Championship table at the turn of the year.

Yet another maximum points from quickfire home games came in April as Blackpool (3-2) and Cardiff (3-1) were seen off.

Cole Skuse scored when Ipswich beat Cardiff to make it quickfire home wins in April 2015.

In the end it turned out to be a sixth-place finish and defeat to Norwich in the play-offs, but that campaign is filled with good memories.

Most will reference the Noel Hunt and Richard Chaplow last-gasp winners at Charlton and Watford, but, for me, those home double headers had just as big an impact on the feelgood factor.

They were the weeks that ramped up that priceless feeling of ‘this really could be our year’.

What’s Town’s record been like in home double headers since then? Not good.

Luke Chambers scored a decisive goal against Sheffield Wednesday back in August 2015 - the last time Ipswich Town won a home double header in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley were both sent away empty handed in the space of a few days in August 2015. Ipswich, as you'll see below, haven’t managed to repeat that feat in 26 attempts since.

Last season’s four home double headers all saw a healthy four-point return. Matching that this week would keep the two-points-per-game tally ticking over nicely. But six points... that would really get the people going.

It won't be easy. Cambridge parked the bus and nicked a 1-0 win at Portman Road back in April and currently sit fifth after a good start. Cheltenham (who, just like Bristol Rovers, had just come up from League Two) deployed the dark arts to escape Suffolk with a 0-0 draw in February.

The feeling is, however, that this group of Ipswich players is better, deeper, wiser.

Improvement markers have already been hit in the opening weeks. Passing this latest test with flying colours would really tip cautious optimism into genuine belief.

ITFC HOME DOUBLE HEADERS (LEAGUE) OVER THE LAST DECADE

2021/22

Tues Mar 8 – W 2-0 Lincoln

Sat Mar 12 – D 0-0 Portsmouth

---

Sat Feb 19 – W 3-0 Burton

Tues Feb 22 – D 0-0 Cheltenham

---

Sat Dec 18 – D 1-1 Sunderland

Weds Dec 29 – W 1-0 Wycombe

---

Sat Sept 25 – D 1-1 Sheff Weds

Tues Sept 28 – W 6-0 Doncaster

2020/21

Tues Feb 16 – D 0-0 Northampton

Sat Feb 20 – D 0-0 Oxford Utd

---

Sat Jan 23 – L 1-0 Peterborough

Tues Jan 26 – L 1-0 Sunderland

---

Sat Dec 12 – L 2-0 Portsmouth

Tues Dec 15 – W 2-1 Burton

---

Sat Nov 21 – W 2-1 Shrewsbury

Tues Nov 24 – L 3-0 Hull

Sat Nov 28 – L 2-0 Charlton

---

Tues Oct 27 – W 1-0 Gillingham

Sat Oct 31 – W 1-0 Crewe

2019/20

Tues Mar 3 – L 1-0 Fleetwood

Sat Mar 7 – L 1-0 Coventry

---

Sat Nov 23 – D 2-2 Blackpool

Tues Nov 26 – D 0-0 Wycombe

2018/19

Weds Feb 13 – D 1-1 Derby

Sat Feb 16 – D 1-1 Stoke

---

Fri Nov 23 – L 2-1 West Brom

Weds Nov 28 – L 3-2 Bristol City

---

Tues Sept 18 – D 1-1 Brentford

Sat Sept 22 – D 0-0 Bolton

2017/18

Sat Mar 10 – D 0-0 Sheff Utd

Tues Mar 13 – L 3-0 Hull

---

Tues Dec 26 – D 0-0 QPR

Sat Dec 30 – L 2-1 Derby

---

Tues Sept 26 – W 5-2 Sunderland

Sat Sept 30 – L 3-1 Bristol City

2016/17

Sat Apr 1 – D 1-1 Birmingham

Tues Apr 4 – W 3-0 Wigan

---

Sat Mar 4 – D 1-1 Brentford

Tues Mar 7 – D 0-0 Wolves

---

Tues Jan 31 – L 3-0 Derby

Sat Feb 4 – D 2-2 Reading

---

Mon Dec 26 – L 2-0 Fulham

Fri Dec 30 – W 2-1 Bristol City

---

Tues Sept 27 – D 0-0 Brighton

Sat Oct 1 – L 1-0 Huddersfield

2015/16

Tues Apr 5 – D 0-0 Charlton

Sat Apr 9 – L 3-1 Brentford

---

Tues Mar 15 – W 2-0 Blackburn

Sat Mar 19 – L 1-0 Rotherham

---

Tues Jan 12 – W 2-1 Leeds

Sat Jan 16 – D 1-1 Preston

---

Sat Oct 31 – D 0-0 Cardiff

Tues Nov 3 – W 2-0 Bolton

---

Sat Aug 15 – W 2-1 Sheff Weds

Tues Aug 18 – W 2-0 Burnley

2014/15

Sat Apr 11 – W 3-2 Blackpool

Tues Apr 14 – W 3-1 Cardiff

---

Sat Feb 21 – L 2-0 Reading

Tues Feb 24 – W 4-2 Birmingham

---

Tues Nov 4 – W 2-1 Wolves

Sat Nov 8 – W 1-0 Watford

---

Sat Sept 13 – W 2-0 Millwall

Tues Sept 16 – W 2-0 Brighton

2013/14

Tues Mar 25 – W 2-1 Derby

Sat Mar 29 – D 1-1 Nottm Forest

---

Tues Dec 3 – W 3-1 Blackburn

Sat Dec 7 – W 2-1 Huddersfield

---

Sat Sept 14 – W 3-1 Middlesbrough

Tues Sept 17 – W 2-1 Yeovil

2012/13

Sat Apr 13 – L 2-1 Hull

Tues Apr 16 – W 3-0 Crystal Palace

---

Sat Feb 16 – W 1-0 Middlesbrough

Tues Feb 19 – L 2-0 Watford

---

Sat Nov 24 – D 1-1 Peterborough

Tues Nov 27 – W 3-1 Nottm Forest

---

Tues Oct 23 – L 2-1 Derby

Sat Oct 27 – L 3-0 Sheff Weds

---

Weds Sept 19 – L 2-0 Wolves

Sat Sept 27 – L 2-1 Charlton





OVERALL RECORD

Home double headers played: 39

6pts - 7

4pts - 9

3pts - 7

2pts - 5

1pt - 5

0pts - 5

(One triple header - three points from nine)