Analysis

A home double header that could supercharge this season

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 7:00 AM September 9, 2022
Sam Morsy celebrates with Kayden Jackson after giving Town a 2-1 lead.

Sam Morsy celebrates with Kayden Jackson after giving Town a 2-1 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town face both Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers at Portman Road in the coming days. STUART WATSON looks at the power of the home double header. 

Town fans in fine voice.

Town fans in fine voice. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Cambridge United on Saturday, Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night. Back-to-back games in front of bumper Portman Road crowds

Ipswich Town have started the season strongly. This next week has the potential to supercharge momentum.  

Whenever these Portman Road double headers come around I always think back to the 2014/15 season. 

Mick McCarthy’s men had got off to a mixed start. An opening day win against newly-relegated Fulham was followed by two draws and two defeats (including one in the East Anglian derby). 

Daryl Murphy celebrates putting Ipswich Town 2-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller

Daryl Murphy celebrates sealing a home win against Brighton back at the start of the 2014/15 season. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Then Millwall and Brighton were both beaten 2-0 on Suffolk soil in the space of four days. 

Daryl Murphy bagged in both to take his tally to three in seven (he would go on finish the campaign with 27). David McGoldrick and Tyrone Mings shone after the club had rejected bids prior to the transfer window closing. Teenage midfielder Teddy Bishop had well and truly announced himself. 

We had lift-off. Wins against Wigan and Rotherham quickly followed. 

Now role forwards to early November 2014. Ipswich sat eighth after 15 games. Next up was fourth-place Wolves and table-topping Watford, both at Portman Road, on a Saturday/Tuesday. 

Ipswich Town v Watford.Sky Bet Championship.Ipswich Town celebrates after Tommy Smith scores giv

Ipswich Town players celebrate after Tommy Smith's late winner against Watford in 2014.

Murphy was at the double in a 2-1 victory against the former. Tommy Smith bagged a late winner against the Hornets in front of a crowd of 22,490. 

“Even the most cynical of Ipswich Town fans are daring to dream again,” I wrote afterwards.  

After several frustrating years, you could tell something special was brewing. 

Town rode that wave of self-created positivity. Five wins in the next seven saw them top the Championship table at the turn of the year. 

Yet another maximum points from quickfire home games came in April as Blackpool (3-2) and Cardiff (3-1) were seen off. 

Ipswich Town FC v Cardiff FC.Sky Bet Championship.Cole Skuse scores for Town taking them to a 2-

Cole Skuse scored when Ipswich beat Cardiff to make it quickfire home wins in April 2015.

In the end it turned out to be a sixth-place finish and defeat to Norwich in the play-offs, but that campaign is filled with good memories. 

Most will reference the Noel Hunt and Richard Chaplow last-gasp winners at Charlton and Watford, but, for me, those home double headers had just as big an impact on the feelgood factor.  

They were the weeks that ramped up that priceless feeling of ‘this really could be our year’.  

What’s Town’s record been like in home double headers since then? Not good. 

Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday.Sky Bet Championship.Luke Chambers scores for Town in the sec

Luke Chambers scored a decisive goal against Sheffield Wednesday back in August 2015 - the last time Ipswich Town won a home double header in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley were both sent away empty handed in the space of a few days in August 2015. Ipswich, as you'll see below, haven’t managed to repeat that feat in 26 attempts since. 

Last season’s four home double headers all saw a healthy four-point return. Matching that this week would keep the two-points-per-game tally ticking over nicely. But six points... that would really get the people going. 

It won't be easy. Cambridge parked the bus and nicked a 1-0 win at Portman Road back in April and currently sit fifth after a good start. Cheltenham (who, just like Bristol Rovers, had just come up from League Two) deployed the dark arts to escape Suffolk with a 0-0 draw in February.

The feeling is, however, that this group of Ipswich players is better, deeper, wiser.

Improvement markers have already been hit in the opening weeks. Passing this latest test with flying colours would really tip cautious optimism into genuine belief. 

ITFC HOME DOUBLE HEADERS (LEAGUE) OVER THE LAST DECADE 

2021/22 

Tues Mar 8 – W 2-0 Lincoln 

Sat Mar 12 – D 0-0 Portsmouth 

--- 

Sat Feb 19 – W 3-0 Burton 

Tues Feb 22 – D 0-0 Cheltenham 

--- 

Sat Dec 18 – D 1-1 Sunderland 

Weds Dec 29 – W 1-0 Wycombe 

--- 

Sat Sept 25 – D 1-1 Sheff Weds 

Tues Sept 28 – W 6-0 Doncaster 

2020/21 

Tues Feb 16 – D 0-0 Northampton 

Sat Feb 20 – D 0-0 Oxford Utd 

--- 

Sat Jan 23 – L 1-0 Peterborough 

Tues Jan 26 – L 1-0 Sunderland 

--- 

Sat Dec 12 – L 2-0 Portsmouth 

Tues Dec 15 – W 2-1 Burton 

--- 

Sat Nov 21 – W 2-1 Shrewsbury 

Tues Nov 24 – L 3-0 Hull 

Sat Nov 28 – L 2-0 Charlton 

--- 

Tues Oct 27 – W 1-0 Gillingham 

Sat Oct 31 – W 1-0 Crewe 

2019/20 

Tues Mar 3 – L 1-0 Fleetwood 

Sat Mar 7 – L 1-0 Coventry 

--- 

Sat Nov 23 – D 2-2 Blackpool 

Tues Nov 26 – D 0-0 Wycombe 

2018/19 

Weds Feb 13 – D 1-1 Derby 

Sat Feb 16 – D 1-1 Stoke 

--- 

Fri Nov 23 – L 2-1 West Brom 

Weds Nov 28 – L 3-2 Bristol City 

--- 

Tues Sept 18 – D 1-1 Brentford 

Sat Sept 22 – D 0-0 Bolton 

2017/18 

Sat Mar 10 – D 0-0 Sheff Utd 

Tues Mar 13 – L 3-0 Hull 

--- 

Tues Dec 26 – D 0-0 QPR 

Sat Dec 30 – L 2-1 Derby 

--- 

Tues Sept 26 – W 5-2 Sunderland 

Sat Sept 30 – L 3-1 Bristol City 

2016/17 

Sat Apr 1 – D 1-1 Birmingham 

Tues Apr 4 – W 3-0 Wigan 

--- 

Sat Mar 4 – D 1-1 Brentford 

Tues Mar 7 – D 0-0 Wolves 

--- 

Tues Jan 31 – L 3-0 Derby 

Sat Feb 4 – D 2-2 Reading 

--- 

Mon Dec 26 – L 2-0 Fulham 

Fri Dec 30 – W 2-1 Bristol City 

--- 

Tues Sept 27 – D 0-0 Brighton 

Sat Oct 1 – L 1-0 Huddersfield 

2015/16 

Tues Apr 5 – D 0-0 Charlton 

Sat Apr 9 – L 3-1 Brentford 

--- 

Tues Mar 15 – W 2-0 Blackburn 

Sat Mar 19 – L 1-0 Rotherham 

--- 

Tues Jan 12 – W 2-1 Leeds 

Sat Jan 16 – D 1-1 Preston 

--- 

Sat Oct 31 – D 0-0 Cardiff 

Tues Nov 3 – W 2-0 Bolton 

--- 

Sat Aug 15 – W 2-1 Sheff Weds 

Tues Aug 18 – W 2-0 Burnley 

2014/15 

Sat Apr 11 – W 3-2 Blackpool 

Tues Apr 14 – W 3-1 Cardiff 

--- 

Sat Feb 21 – L 2-0 Reading 

Tues Feb 24 – W 4-2 Birmingham 

--- 

Tues Nov 4 – W 2-1 Wolves 

Sat Nov 8 – W 1-0 Watford 

--- 

Sat Sept 13 – W 2-0 Millwall 

Tues Sept 16 – W 2-0 Brighton 

2013/14 

Tues Mar 25 – W 2-1 Derby 

Sat Mar 29 – D 1-1 Nottm Forest 

--- 

Tues Dec 3 – W 3-1 Blackburn 

Sat Dec 7 – W 2-1 Huddersfield 

--- 

Sat Sept 14 – W 3-1 Middlesbrough 

Tues Sept 17 – W 2-1 Yeovil 

2012/13 

Sat Apr 13 – L 2-1 Hull 

Tues Apr 16 – W 3-0 Crystal Palace 

--- 

Sat Feb 16 – W 1-0 Middlesbrough 

Tues Feb 19 – L 2-0 Watford 

--- 

Sat Nov 24 – D 1-1 Peterborough 

Tues Nov 27 – W 3-1 Nottm Forest 

--- 

Tues Oct 23 – L 2-1 Derby 

Sat Oct 27 – L 3-0 Sheff Weds 

--- 

Weds Sept 19 – L 2-0 Wolves 

Sat Sept 27 – L 2-1 Charlton 


OVERALL RECORD

Home double headers played: 39

6pts - 7

4pts - 9

3pts - 7

2pts - 5

1pt - 5

0pts - 5

(One triple header - three points from nine)

