Town hoping for 20,000 crowd for season-opener against Morecambe

Published: 3:22 PM August 3, 2021

Ipswich Town are hopeful a crowd of around 20,000 will pack into Portman Road when Morecambe visit to open the League One season on Saturday.

With coronavirus restrictions lifted, supporters are free to return to the stadium in significant numbers following a year of behind-closed-doors games, at a time when optimism is high following the US-backed takeover at Portman Road and a spate of summer signings.

Currently, well over 17,000 tickets have been sold, with the Blues hopeful of reaching the 20,000-mark.

Season tickets sales have increased to around 13,000, a six-year high, while several thousand supporters have bought match tickets for what will be a first real glimpse at Paul Cook’s new-look squad.

The match will also serve as Cook’s first competitive match in front of Ipswich supporters, with all 16 of his games last season played behind closed doors.

Supporters attending the game at Portman Road on Saturday will either need to show prove they have received their second Covid vaccine at least 14 days prior to the game, or proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test, no more than 48 hours prior to kick-off.

Face coverings are mandatory in indoor areas of the stadium, while the club are strongly encouraging fans to wear them in the stands, too.

The match is all ticket, meaning supporters must have secured their seats before they are taken off sale at midday on the day of the game.