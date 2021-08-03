News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town hoping for 20,000 crowd for season-opener against Morecambe

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 3:22 PM August 3, 2021   
Fans pictured during the game.

Ipswich Town fans pictured during the pre-season friendly with Millwall - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town are hopeful a crowd of around 20,000 will pack into Portman Road when Morecambe visit to open the League One season on Saturday. 

With coronavirus restrictions lifted, supporters are free to return to the stadium in significant numbers following a year of behind-closed-doors games, at a time when optimism is high following the US-backed takeover at Portman Road and a spate of summer signings. 

Currently, well over 17,000 tickets have been sold, with the Blues hopeful of reaching the 20,000-mark. 

Season tickets sales have increased to around 13,000, a six-year high, while several thousand supporters have bought match tickets for what will be a first real glimpse at Paul Cook’s new-look squad. 

The match will also serve as Cook’s first competitive match in front of Ipswich supporters, with all 16 of his games last season played behind closed doors. 

Supporters attending the game at Portman Road on Saturday will either need to show prove they have received their second Covid vaccine at least 14 days prior to the game, or proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test, no more than 48 hours prior to kick-off. 

Face coverings are mandatory in indoor areas of the stadium, while the club are strongly encouraging fans to wear them in the stands, too. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk enjoys warehousing boom as more businesses flock to region
  2. 2 A12 fully reopened after serious crash
  3. 3 Man left with cuts to his head after being bottled following fight in Suffolk town
  1. 4 Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe
  2. 5 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
  3. 6 Obsessed man thought barmaid was in love with him
  4. 7 Long-serving parish clerk resigns from council hit by flaring tensions
  5. 8 People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune
  6. 9 Positives, negatives and plenty still to do - what we've learned from Town's pre-season
  7. 10 Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site

The match is all ticket, meaning supporters must have secured their seats before they are taken off sale at midday on the day of the game. 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tempers flare in the first half.

Football

Matchday Recap: Town well beaten as Millwall win feisty friendly

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
There has been a collision on the A12 London bound at Colchester

A12

Woman, 29, dies in crash with construction digger near A12

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Oaks Primary School, Ipswich

Education News | Updated

Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns first half effort hits the post.

Football

Andy's Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss to Millwall

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus