News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

News

Ipswich Town icon Mowbray 'set to return to management'

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 9:46 PM August 27, 2022
Updated: 9:56 PM August 27, 2022
File photo dated 02-04-2022 of Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray, who Blackburn have confirmed w

Tony Mowbray is set to return to management with Sunderland - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town icon Tony Mowbray is close to taking over at Sunderland, according to reports. 

The Black Cats appear to be searching for a new manager, with Alex Neil not with the team this weekend and set to take over at Stoke City, where he would replace sacked Northern Irishman Michael O’Neill. 

Neil watched Stoke’s game at Blackburn this afternoon, rather than taking charge of Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Norwich, despite officially still being the club’s manager. 

Mowbray has been out of work since leaving Blackburn at the end of last season and has widely been reported to be heading to the Stadium of Light, once Neil’s exit has finally been confirmed.  

Born in Teesside, Mowbray has continued to live in the north east throughout much of his management career, which has seen him lead Hibernian, West Brom, Celtic, Boro and Coventry, before his five-year stint at Ewood Park. 

Prior to that, Mowbray took caretaker charge of Ipswich following the sacking of George Burley, having brought his playing career to an end with a goal on his final appearance, in which he headed home Town’s equaliser in their play-off final victory over Barnsley in 2000. 

Sunderland are 12th in the Championship after six games, having won promotion from League One last season under Neil’s management. 

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Sam Sturman has moved to All Saints hotel resturant in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Award-winning chef opens new restaurant at Suffolk hotel

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Portsmouth's George Hirst during the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park, High Wycombe. Picture d

Football | Analysis

How last week of transfer window could look for Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Pict

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning in place as thunderstorms expected in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon