Ipswich Town icon Mowbray 'set to return to management'

News

Ipswich Town icon Tony Mowbray is close to taking over at Sunderland, according to reports.

The Black Cats appear to be searching for a new manager, with Alex Neil not with the team this weekend and set to take over at Stoke City, where he would replace sacked Northern Irishman Michael O’Neill.

Neil watched Stoke’s game at Blackburn this afternoon, rather than taking charge of Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Norwich, despite officially still being the club’s manager.

Mowbray has been out of work since leaving Blackburn at the end of last season and has widely been reported to be heading to the Stadium of Light, once Neil’s exit has finally been confirmed.

Born in Teesside, Mowbray has continued to live in the north east throughout much of his management career, which has seen him lead Hibernian, West Brom, Celtic, Boro and Coventry, before his five-year stint at Ewood Park.

Prior to that, Mowbray took caretaker charge of Ipswich following the sacking of George Burley, having brought his playing career to an end with a goal on his final appearance, in which he headed home Town’s equaliser in their play-off final victory over Barnsley in 2000.

Sunderland are 12th in the Championship after six games, having won promotion from League One last season under Neil’s management.