Seven fun FA Cup ties we'd like to see for Ipswich in tonight's draw
Ipswich Town will discover their FA Cup first round opponents this evening.
The draw is being made live on BBC Two at 7.15pm, with ties being played over the weekend of November 5.
Ipswich are ball No.25.
The 24 teams from both League One and League Two enter the competition at this stage, joined by a host of non-league sides who booked their places over the weekend.
All of Ipswich’s potential first-round opponents are listed below, followed by a selection of the most intriguing ties which could potentially come out of the hat.
Ipswich Town’s potential FA Cup opponents
League One: Accrington Stanley, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Bristol Rovers, Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic, Cheltenham Town, Derby County, Exeter City, Fleetwood Town, Forest Green Rovers, Lincoln City, MK Dons, Morecambe, Oxford United, Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Port Vale, Sheffield Wednesday, Shrewsbury Town, Wycombe Wanderers
League Two: AFC Wimbledon, Barrow, Bradford City, Carlisle United, Colchester United, Crawley Town, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham, Grimsby Town, Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United, Leyton Orient, Mansfield Town, Newport County, Northampton Town, Rochdale, Salford City, Stevenage, Stockport County, Sutton United, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall
Non-league: Altrincham/Gateshead, Alvechurch, Barnet, Blyth Spartans/Wrexham, Boreham Wood, Bracknell Town, Buxton, Chelmsford City, Chesterfield, Coalville Town, Curzon Ashton, Dagenham & Redbridge, Eastleigh, Ebbsfleet United, Farnborough, FC Halifax Town, Hendon/Chippenham Town, Hereford, Kidderminster Harriers/AFC Fylde, King’s Lynn Town, Maidenhead United, Merthyr Town, Needham Market, Oldham Athletic/Chester, Oxford City, Solihull Moors, South Shields, Torquay United/Hampton & Richmond, York City, Weymouth, Woking, Yeovil Town/Taunton Town
The Demolition Man tie: Chesterfield
First up is a potential clash against the Demolition Man himself, Paul Cook.
Now at Chesterfield, Cook oversaw the rebuild of the Ipswich Town squad in 2021 and brought in the core of the team managed by Kieran McKenna now coaches. But he lost his job in December following an uninspiring run of results and had a fair bit to say about his former club following his exit.
His Chesterfield side, which also includes Gary Roberts in the coaching ranks and Armando Dobra in the playing squad, sit fourth in the National League table and beat minnows Anstey Nomads to reach round one.
The #newera tie: Grimsby Town
Town have yet to face former boss Paul Hurst, following his sacking from Portman Road in October 2018.
Hurst lasted just 15 games at the helm of the Blues, after he had regenerated the Ipswich squad with lower-league prospects and allowed a number of tried-and-tested Championship players to move on. It ultimately set Ipswich on a path which ended in relegation.
He’s back at Grimsby now and led the Mariners back to the EFL through the National League play-offs last season.
They currently sit 10th in League Two and look set for a promotion challenge this season.
The feelgood local tie: Needham Market
An all-Suffolk FA Cup tie? Yes please.
What an achievement for Needham Market, who have made it to the first round for the first time in their history thanks to a hugely-impressive victory over Maidstone on Saturday.
The seventh-tier side, managed by former Ipswich midfielder Kevin Horlock, hosted Town in pre-season on a glorious summer’s day at Bloomfields and would surely relish the opportunity to do it again in a competitive fixture.
What an occasion that would be.
Needham aren’t the only local interest in the round one draw, of course. There’s Norfolk neighbours King’s Lynn, Chelmsford City in Essex and of course another potential clash with Colchester United.
The Hollywood tie: Wrexham
The Welsh side’s fourth qualifying round clash with Blyth Spartans was streamed on ESPN in the United States on Saturday, as interest picks up in the famous old club due to their Hollywood owners and the hugely popular ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary on Disney+.
But actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny will have been disappointed as they watched their investment only draw against a team below them in the pyramid, with the two sides needing to do it all again at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday night.
Assuming Wrexham make it through their replay, the chance to face Deadpool himself is one plenty of sides in tonight’s draw will be keen on.
The emotional tie: Yeovil Town
This would be an emotional one.
Town legend Marcus Stewart currently works as head of player development with the Glovers, so a draw against the Somerset side would give the perfect opportunity for all connected to Town to serve a reminder of just how much love and support there is for the former striker, following his MND diagnosis.
Yeovil would need to win their replay with Taunton Town first, though, following a 0-0 draw in the first staging.
The former foe tie: South Shields
Ipswich Town had some great battles with Kevin Phillips during his playing days, particularly during his time leading the line for Sunderland.
The former striker is managing South Shields now and led his side to an excellent victory in their weekend tie, as they overcame Scunthorpe 1-0.
South Shields are 10th in the Northern Premier League, the seventh tier of English football. They play at the First Cloud Arena in Jarrow, which holds 3,500.
The giant-killer tie: Coalville Town
Undoubtedly the most eye-catching result of the weekend saw Coalville, of the Southern Premier League Central, beat the famous name of Notts County to reach round one.
The Ravens, as Coalville are known, ran out 3-2 winners at Meadow Lane, dumping National League leading-Magpies out of the competition before the first-round stage. On their own turf, no less.
Seventh-tier Coalville’s Owen Street Sports Ground holds only 2,000, almost all of which is standing.
FA Cup first round draw numbers
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow AFC
5. Bolton Wanderers
6. Bradford City
7. Bristol Rovers
8. Burton Albion
9. Cambridge United
10. Carlisle United
11. Charlton Athletic
12. Cheltenham Town
13. Colchester United
14. Crawley Town
15. Crewe Alexandra
16. Derby County
17. Doncaster Rovers
18. Exeter City
19. Fleetwood Town
20. Forest Green Rovers
21. Gillingham
22. Grimsby Town
23. Harrogate Town
24. Hartlepool United
25. Ipswich Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Mansfield Town
29. Milton Keynes Dons
30. Morecambe
31. Newport County AFC
32. Northampton Town
33. Oxford United
34. Peterborough United
35. Plymouth Argyle
36. Port Vale
37. Portsmouth
38. Rochdale AFC
39. Salford City
40. Sheffield Wednesday
41. Shrewsbury Town
42. Stevenage
43. Stockport County
44. Sutton United
45. Swindon Town
46. Tranmere Rovers
47. Walsall
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester
50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde
51. King’s Lynn Town
52. York City
53. South Shields
54. Solihull Moors
55. Curzon Ashton
56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham
57. Altrincham or Gateshead
58. Chesterfield
59. Alvechurch
60. Buxton
61.Coalville Town
62. FC Halifax Town
63. Hereford
64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough
65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town
66. Maidenhead United
67. Eastleigh
68. Ebbsfleet United
69. Woking
70. Dagenham & Redbridge
71. Hendon or Chippenham Town
72. Weymouth
73. Oxford City
74. Bracknell Town
75. Boreham Wood
76. Barnet
77. Needham Market
78. Chelmsford City
79. Merthyr Town
80. Farnborough