News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Expert opinion

Seven fun FA Cup ties we'd like to see for Ipswich in tonight's draw

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 6:00 AM October 17, 2022
Kieran McKenna will take charge of his first FA Cup game next month

Kieran McKenna will take charge of his first FA Cup game next month - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town will discover their FA Cup first round opponents this evening. 

The draw is being made live on BBC Two at 7.15pm, with ties being played over the weekend of November 5. 

Ipswich are ball No.25. 

The 24 teams from both League One and League Two enter the competition at this stage, joined by a host of non-league sides who booked their places over the weekend. 

All of Ipswich’s potential first-round opponents are listed below, followed by a selection of the most intriguing ties which could potentially come out of the hat. 

Ipswich Town’s potential FA Cup opponents 

League One: Accrington Stanley, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Bristol Rovers, Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic, Cheltenham Town, Derby County, Exeter City, Fleetwood Town, Forest Green Rovers, Lincoln City, MK Dons, Morecambe, Oxford United, Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Port Vale, Sheffield Wednesday, Shrewsbury Town, Wycombe Wanderers 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk pub named among best places in the UK for a Sunday lunch
  2. 2 Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident
  3. 3 9 Christmas markets to visit in Suffolk in 2022
  1. 4 'We are very pleased': Joy as Suffolk restaurant named among UK's best
  2. 5 Seventies band reunited after search for long-lost fifth member
  3. 6 New plans to turn golf attraction into seafront homes
  4. 7 Delays on A14 after crash involving coach
  5. 8 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 1-0 defeat to Lincoln
  6. 9 Father charged with murder of mother and her 12-year-old daughter
  7. 10 Revealed: The latest Covid rates in Suffolk

League Two: AFC Wimbledon, Barrow, Bradford City, Carlisle United, Colchester United, Crawley Town, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham, Grimsby Town, Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United, Leyton Orient, Mansfield Town, Newport County, Northampton Town, Rochdale, Salford City, Stevenage, Stockport County, Sutton United, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall 

Non-league: Altrincham/Gateshead, Alvechurch, Barnet, Blyth Spartans/Wrexham, Boreham Wood, Bracknell Town, Buxton, Chelmsford City, Chesterfield, Coalville Town, Curzon Ashton, Dagenham & Redbridge, Eastleigh, Ebbsfleet United, Farnborough, FC Halifax Town, Hendon/Chippenham Town, Hereford, Kidderminster Harriers/AFC Fylde, King’s Lynn Town, Maidenhead United, Merthyr Town, Needham Market, Oldham Athletic/Chester, Oxford City, Solihull Moors, South Shields, Torquay United/Hampton & Richmond, York City, Weymouth, Woking, Yeovil Town/Taunton Town 

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook (right) gestures on the touchline during the Vanarama National League

Paul Cook's Chesterfield are in round one of the FA Cup - Credit: PA

The Demolition Man tie: Chesterfield 

First up is a potential clash against the Demolition Man himself, Paul Cook. 

Now at Chesterfield, Cook oversaw the rebuild of the Ipswich Town squad in 2021 and brought in the core of the team managed by Kieran McKenna now coaches. But he lost his job in December following an uninspiring run of results and had a fair bit to say about his former club following his exit. 

His Chesterfield side, which also includes Gary Roberts in the coaching ranks and Armando Dobra in the playing squad, sit fourth in the National League table and beat minnows Anstey Nomads to reach round one. 

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst celebrates with the National League play off final trophy after duri

Paul Hurst guided Grimsby to promotion to the EFL last season - Credit: PA

The #newera tie: Grimsby Town 

Town have yet to face former boss Paul Hurst, following his sacking from Portman Road in October 2018. 

Hurst lasted just 15 games at the helm of the Blues, after he had regenerated the Ipswich squad with lower-league prospects and allowed a number of tried-and-tested Championship players to move on. It ultimately set Ipswich on a path which ended in relegation. 

He’s back at Grimsby now and led the Mariners back to the EFL through the National League play-offs last season. 

They currently sit 10th in League Two and look set for a promotion challenge this season. 

Town fans at Needham Market

Ipswich Town fans at Needham Market in pre-season - Credit: Pagepix

The feelgood local tie: Needham Market 

An all-Suffolk FA Cup tie? Yes please. 

What an achievement for Needham Market, who have made it to the first round for the first time in their history thanks to a hugely-impressive victory over Maidstone on Saturday. 

The seventh-tier side, managed by former Ipswich midfielder Kevin Horlock, hosted Town in pre-season on a glorious summer’s day at Bloomfields and would surely relish the opportunity to do it again in a competitive fixture. 

What an occasion that would be. 

Needham aren’t the only local interest in the round one draw, of course. There’s Norfolk neighbours King’s Lynn, Chelmsford City in Essex and of course another potential clash with Colchester United. 

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney during the Vanarama National League semi-fina

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney - Credit: PA

The Hollywood tie: Wrexham 

The Welsh side’s fourth qualifying round clash with Blyth Spartans was streamed on ESPN in the United States on Saturday, as interest picks up in the famous old club due to their Hollywood owners and the hugely popular ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary on Disney+. 

But actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny will have been disappointed as they watched their investment only draw against a team below them in the pyramid, with the two sides needing to do it all again at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday night. 

Assuming Wrexham make it through their replay, the chance to face Deadpool himself is one plenty of sides in tonight’s draw will be keen on. 

Ipswich Town icon Marcus Stewart has been named Yeovil Town's 'head of player development'.

Ipswich Town legend Marcus Stewart now works at Yeovil Town - Credit: Yeovil Town

The emotional tie: Yeovil Town 

This would be an emotional one.  

Town legend Marcus Stewart currently works as head of player development with the Glovers, so a draw against the Somerset side would give the perfect opportunity for all connected to Town to serve a reminder of just how much love and support there is for the former striker, following his MND diagnosis.  

Yeovil would need to win their replay with Taunton Town first, though, following a 0-0 draw in the first staging. 

Stoke City's Saido Berahino talks with coach Kevin Phillips during the pre-season match at The Banks

Kevin Phillips is now in charge of South Shields - Credit: PA

The former foe tie: South Shields 

Ipswich Town had some great battles with Kevin Phillips during his playing days, particularly during his time leading the line for Sunderland. 

The former striker is managing South Shields now and led his side to an excellent victory in their weekend tie, as they overcame Scunthorpe 1-0. 

South Shields are 10th in the Northern Premier League, the seventh tier of English football. They play at the First Cloud Arena in Jarrow, which holds 3,500. 

The giant-killer tie: Coalville Town 

Undoubtedly the most eye-catching result of the weekend saw Coalville, of the Southern Premier League Central, beat the famous name of Notts County to reach round one. 

The Ravens, as Coalville are known, ran out 3-2 winners at Meadow Lane, dumping National League leading-Magpies out of the competition before the first-round stage. On their own turf, no less. 

Seventh-tier Coalville’s Owen Street Sports Ground holds only 2,000, almost all of which is standing. 

FA Cup first round draw numbers 

1. Accrington Stanley 
2. AFC Wimbledon 
3. Barnsley 
4. Barrow AFC 
5. Bolton Wanderers 
6. Bradford City 
7. Bristol Rovers 
8. Burton Albion 
9. Cambridge United 
10. Carlisle United 
11. Charlton Athletic 
12. Cheltenham Town 
13. Colchester United 
14. Crawley Town 
15. Crewe Alexandra 
16. Derby County 
17. Doncaster Rovers 
18. Exeter City 
19. Fleetwood Town 
20. Forest Green Rovers 
21. Gillingham 
22. Grimsby Town 
23. Harrogate Town 
24. Hartlepool United 
25. Ipswich Town 
26. Leyton Orient 
27. Lincoln City 
28. Mansfield Town 
29. Milton Keynes Dons 
30. Morecambe 
31. Newport County AFC 
32. Northampton Town 
33. Oxford United 
34. Peterborough United 
35. Plymouth Argyle 
36. Port Vale 
37. Portsmouth 
38. Rochdale AFC 
39. Salford City 
40. Sheffield Wednesday 
41. Shrewsbury Town 
42. Stevenage 
43. Stockport County 
44. Sutton United 
45. Swindon Town 
46. Tranmere Rovers 
47. Walsall 
48. Wycombe Wanderers 
49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester 
50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde 
51. King’s Lynn Town 
52. York City 
53. South Shields 
54. Solihull Moors 
55. Curzon Ashton 
56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham 
57. Altrincham or Gateshead 
58. Chesterfield 
59. Alvechurch 
60. Buxton 
61.Coalville Town 
62. FC Halifax Town 
63. Hereford 
64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough 
65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town 
66. Maidenhead United 
67. Eastleigh 
68. Ebbsfleet United 
69. Woking 
70. Dagenham & Redbridge 
71. Hendon or Chippenham Town 
72. Weymouth 
73. Oxford City 
74. Bracknell Town 
75. Boreham Wood 
76. Barnet 
77. Needham Market 
78. Chelmsford City 
79. Merthyr Town 
80. Farnborough 


Ipswich Town FA Cup
Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Badingham White Horse

Pubs

Well-known east Suffolk pub up for sale six months after takeover

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo looks for an opportunity early in the second half.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 home loss to Lincoln unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police were not aware of the mobile home being carried on the A14 in Suffolk

A14

Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 pulled over as police were not aware

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Road closed sign

Suffolk Live News

Road closed as emergency services attend crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon