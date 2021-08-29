Exclusive
Town battle to sign Walton and make ambitious Morsy enquiry
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town are in a battle to land Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan and have made an ambitious enquiry about Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy.
The EADT and Ipswich Star understands the Blues are in advanced talks with Seagulls stopper Walton, who played under Paul Cook's management for two seasons at Wigan, but face competition for his signature.
It's been reported by Football Insider that Championship duo Derby and Nottingham Forest have shown interest in the 25-year-old.
We understand that the Blues have alternative keeper options to turn to ahead of Tuesday night's transfer deadline following a sticky start to life at Portman Road for summer signing Vaclav Hladky.
Meanwhile, the Blues have started discussions with Boro about their tenacious midfielder Morsy.
Morsy was captain under Cook's management at both Chesterfield and Wigan and would certainly bring some differing qualities to the side.
It's an ambitious move, given the 29-year-old has been a regular starter for Neil Warnock's side, but there's a sense he could be made available at the right price given the midfield options at the Riverside.
The former Egyptian international was shown a straight red card for a late challenge in the latter stages of yesterday's 1-1 home draw with Blackburn.
Ipswich have signed 16 players already this summer, but Cook is keen to strengthen further following a six-game winless start to the campaign.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on
- 2 Man fighting for his life after town centre assault
- 3 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
- 4 'We're still in pre-season mode' - Cook on 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon
- 5 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 AFC Wimbledon draw
- 6 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon
- 8 'Surprise' as 3.5ft-long snake found sunbathing in gravel
- 9 'Very special' £10million boost for hotel, golf and spa complex
- 10 Ipswich Town 2-2 AFC Wimbledon: Blues pegged back once again