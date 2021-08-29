News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town battle to sign Walton and make ambitious Morsy enquiry

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:40 AM August 29, 2021    Updated: 10:45 AM August 29, 2021
Sam Morsy (left) has been in and out the Middlesbrough side so far this season. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are in a battle to land Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan and have made an ambitious enquiry about Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands the Blues are in advanced talks with Seagulls stopper Walton, who played under Paul Cook's management for two seasons at Wigan, but face competition for his signature.

It's been reported by Football Insider that Championship duo Derby and Nottingham Forest have shown interest in the 25-year-old.

We understand that the Blues have alternative keeper options to turn to ahead of Tuesday night's transfer deadline following a sticky start to life at Portman Road for summer signing Vaclav Hladky. 

Wigan's Richard Christian Walton celebrates after Wigan win the sky Bet League One league at at the

Christian Walton celebrates Wigan's League One title of 2017/18. Could Paul Cook look to be reunited with the Brighton keeper? Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Meanwhile, the Blues have started discussions with Boro about their tenacious midfielder Morsy.

Morsy was captain under Cook's management at both Chesterfield and Wigan and would certainly bring some differing qualities to the side.

It's an ambitious move, given the 29-year-old has been a regular starter for Neil Warnock's side, but there's a sense he could be made available at the right price given the midfield options at the Riverside.

The former Egyptian international was shown a straight red card for a late challenge in the latter stages of yesterday's 1-1 home draw with Blackburn.

Ipswich have signed 16 players already this summer, but Cook is keen to strengthen further following a six-game winless start to the campaign.

