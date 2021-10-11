Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich

Published: 1:11 PM October 11, 2021 Updated: 1:24 PM October 11, 2021

Peter Reid (centre) could be set to take on a consultancy role at Ipswich Town. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are understood to be in discussions with Peter Reid about potentially taking on a consultancy role with the club.

The 65-year-old Liverpudlian - who has gained vast experience as a player and manager at the top level - watched the Blues lose 2-1 at Accrington Stanley and was in the Portman Road directors' box for the 2-1 win at against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Blues boss Paul Cook has already appointed three fellow Liverpudlians to his first team coaching staff in the form of the relatively inexperienced trio of Francis Jeffers, Gary Roberts and Ian Craney.

Jeffers, 40, had been coaching in Everton' academy, Roberts, 37, only hung up his boots in March, while former Wigan kit man Craney, 39, started his coaching badges in 2019.

Peter Reid apparently working at #ITFC in an advisory role. pic.twitter.com/unv9E85FRY — IPSWICH TOWN FANS (@IpswichTownFans) October 9, 2021

Last month, when quizzed as to whether he was missing the influence of his long-term assistant manager Leam Richardson, who opted to take on the Wigan managerial job full-time, Cook said: "We've got a great belief in making the club better. If we feel that experience should come in (to help the coaching team), I'd be all for it. I'd be all for anything that makes this football club better."

It's understood that Cook and Reid already know each other through football.

As a player, combative midfielder Reid was a key man for Everton during their halcyon days of the mid-80s and earned 13 caps for England, playing under Sir Bobby Robson and alongside Terry Butcher at the World Cup in 1986.

After a player-manager role at Manchester City came a seven-year stint at the helm of Sunderland, during which time he oversaw two Championship titles and two seventh-place Premier League finishes.

Peter Reid's last job in football was in 2016 - a brief spell assisting interim manager Jimmy Phillips at Bolton. - Credit: PA

Short spells in charge of Leeds, Coventry, Thailand, Plymouth and Mumbai City followed, while his last job in football was assisting Bolton's interim manager Jimmy Phillips for a brief spell in 2016.

Having moved up to 14th in the League One table, the Blues are next in action at Cambridge United on Saturday before travelling to Portsmouth next Tuesday.