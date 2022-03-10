News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
KOA podcast: How we'd replace injured Town stars

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:49 PM March 10, 2022
The Kings of Anglia podcast team tackle the Ipswich Town injury crisis in the latest show

Ipswich Town are facing a mini-injury crisis heading into this weekend's huge game with Portsmouth - here's how the Kings of Anglia podcast team would change the side.

Skipper Sam Morsy and defensive star George Edmundson are both likely to be missing after coming off injured in Tuesday's win over Lincoln City.

Fellow key men Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns also finished the match hobbling, leaving Town potentially without four nailed-on starters for a game they can't afford to lose against top six rivals Pompey.

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren, Ross Halls and Mark Heath discuss how they'd set the Town XI up without the injured stars, plus look ahead to the Pompey clash in the latest podcast.

You can listen to that here...

You can also watch chief football writer Stuart Watson and sports editor Mark Heath tackle the injury issue here..

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth
