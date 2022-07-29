Ball still sidelined, but Davis ready to go

Injury news

Will new signing Leif Davis go straight into the starting XI? - Credit: Richard Calver/Matchday Images

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has hinted that new signing Leif Davis could go straight into the starting XI for tomorrow's League One opener against Bolton at Portman Road.

The 22-year-old attack-minded left-back returned from a pre-season tour of Australia with Leeds on Monday and went straight to Suffolk to complete a £1m+ switch before watching Tuesday night's 3-1 friendly win against Southend from the stands.

“He’s ready to make an impact straight away," said McKenna, whose other options on the left side are Greg Leigh and Matt Penney.

"He looks fit. He’s played in four of Leeds’ pre-season friendlies getting 45s and 60-pluses, so he’s fit and available for selection."

Out of a first team squad numbering 25, the only player not available tomorrow is Dominic Ball. The midfielder, who arrived on a free transfer from QPR earlier this summer, missed the last two warm-up games with an ankle injury.

"He needs a little bit more time and is hopefully going to return to the grass next week," said McKenna. "We’ll gave to review how he is for next weekend (at Forest Green Rovers)."

Four players - George Edmundson (ankle), Lee Evans (knee), Kyle Edwards (thigh) and Kayden Jackson (hamstring) - missed the back end of last season with medium-term injuries, but all have returned to action over pre-season.

“I feel like they’re up to speed," said McKenna. "George and Kayden joined the main group a little bit later but have completed a good volume of work and competed in the friendlies.

“Kyle Edwards picked up a little bit of an injury in pre-season so he is probably a little bit behind the others in terms of accumulated training and match minutes.

“But they are all fit and raring to go."

Meanwhile, McKenna was asked for an update on incoming transfers.

“I don’t think there’s anything very, very close," said the Blues boss, who is understood to still want to add another striker to his ranks.

"That’s not been my focus at all this week. Obviously the club continues to work in the background, but my focus has been completely on the squad we have here."