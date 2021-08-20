Edmundson debut close, but mystery player out with sickness

Published: 10:06 AM August 20, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says tomorrow's game against MK Dons has come too soon for George Edmundson to make his debut.

Centre-back Edmundson arrived from Rangers on a four-year deal in late July, but has so far been unable to play due to an unspecified injury.

“I don’t think George is far away now," said Cook. "I don’t think he’ll make Saturday, unfortunately, but I think he’ll be very, very soon after that.

“He’s working very, very hard now and is in the latter stages of his rehabilitation. I think we’ll be seeing George Edmundson very soon in an Ipswich shirt, which will be great."

Toto Nsiala and James Norwood have both limped off injured during the opening fortnight of the campaign, with summer additions Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and Sone Aluko all missing the last two games with injuries.

Cook is never keen to discuss what those injuries are, or the timeframe for returns, due to the fact he 'doesn't want to give too much away to the opposition'.

“For me, as a manager, I just want to get everyone fit and everyone available," said the Blues boss.

“Luke Woolfenden has played with four different central defensive partners in four games. We haven’t had the same nine and 10 in any games we’ve played yet. We need a bit of continuity. It’s so important relationships.

“We haven’t seen Hayden Coulson and Kyle Edwards play together on the left hand side yet. We haven’t seen George Edmundson and (Toto) Nsiala play. We haven’t seen Conor Chaplin and Macauley Bonne play. We haven’t seen Sone Aluko in the team. Our lists go on at the minute guys.

"We’ve now lost a lad to sickness now, for two days, who won’t start tomorrow. At the minute we keep taking steps forwards and steps back.

“For me as a manager I just want to get a win on the board, I want to get up and running and I want to get everyone fit. If we can do that all quickly I’m sure it will very much be a different place."







