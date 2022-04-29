McKenna considers Vincent-Young for centre-back role against Charlton

Press conference

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says he is considering playing Kane Vincent-Young at centre-half tomorrow if Cameron Burgess fails a fitness test.

The Blues host fellow mid-table side Charlton in their final game of the season (12.30pm ko) knowing they will finish either 10th or 11th in the League One table.

Revealing that Cameron Burgess had picked up an ankle injury in training this week, McKenna said: "We have different options at centre-half if Cameron doesn't make it. We do have Kane Vincent-Young fit, who wasn't available for the Rotherham game (when Elkan Baggott started), and Kane is someone who has trained quite a lot with us in both side centre-back positions."

Providing further injury updates, the Blues boss added: "The boys who have been injured longer-term - Lee (Evans), George (Edmundson), Kayden (Jackson) and Kyle (Edwards) - will continue their rehab over the summer and will hopefully be ready for the start of pre-season.

"Wes (Burns) and Sone (Aluko) have trained for the first time today, so we have to make a decision on their involvement. I'll speak to the medical staff this afternoon and we'll decide what sort of involvement in the game they'll be able to have, whether that's off the bench or a possibility to start."

Asked if homegrown duo Cameron Humphreys and Tawanda Chirewa (both unused subs at Crewe last weekend) would be in the squad again following their involvement in the U18s' resounding 7-0 League Cup Final victory against Coventry, at Portman Road, on Wednesday night, Mckenna said: "Cameron Humphreys will be with us tomorrow. Tawanda, unfortunately, has tonsillitis so wasn't available to train with the group and won't be with us tomorrow."