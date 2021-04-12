Updates on key duo Norwood and Vincent-Young, plus praise for Downes and Nydam

Published: 11:58 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 12:31 PM April 12, 2021

James Norwood is Ipswich Town's top league goalscorer with six. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has provided injury updates on key duo James Norwood and Kane Vincent-Young ahead of tomorrow's crunch clash at AFC Wimbledon (6.30pm).

Despite drawing three of their last four matches 0-0, the Blues remain just three points adrift of the League One play-off places heading into their final seven games.

Flynn Downes' sooner than anticipated return from a hamstring injury was a major boost in last weekend's home stalemate with MK Dons, with eyes now turning to when flying full-back Vincent-Young and topscorer Norwood may be back.

Vincent-Young's comeback from a long-term absence lasted just two matches before he was forced off at Wigan with a hamstring problem at the end of March.

Kane Vincent-Young battles at Wigan. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Norwood has sat out the last two games with the thigh injury he sustained in the 2-1 home win against Bristol Rovers on Good Friday.

“We’ve got 24 training this morning, including the two guys you’ve just mentioned," said Cook.

“Flynn’s a massive tick for the football club isn’t he? He’s an example for any young players watching and has got a very, very bright future in the game.

“He’s a really good young man who conducts himself very well and has got a desire to be better and to win games and be successful.

“It was great to see him play the 90 minutes on Saturday."

Flynn Downes rises high to head the ball ahead of Josh McEachran on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

The return to action of Tristan Nydam was another huge positive from the weekend, the 21-year-old stepping off the bench for his first competitive minutes since sustained a horror ankle break during the pre-season of 2019.

“I’ve watched him in the last two 23s games," said Cook.

"One of the criticisms of the team is that we don’t have enough contact... we’re nice.

“To have players in the team who have contact, win the ball back and break up play is important. They supply the flair players to go and create chances and score.

“As you can see with us at the minute, we’re very much a work in progress.

“Tristan has got great qualities. He’s got a heart as big as a lion, he’s got a great desire to win games and compete. That’s something that I feel in a lot of games we’ve lacked."

Tristan Nydam makes his long-awaited return to competitive action. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.com



