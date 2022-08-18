McKenna to make late call on Burns ahead of Shrews clash

Injury news

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and his medical team will make a late call on winger Wes Burns ahead of this weekend’s game at Shrewsbury.

The Welshman missed Tuesday night’s victory at Burton due to a niggling injury initially suffered in the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s victory over MK Dons.

Burns didn’t train with the Town squad on Thursday, though there was better news regarding midfielder Dominic Ball, who worked fully with no reaction to his recent ankle problem.

“We’ll have make late calls on both,” the Town boss said.

“Wes is still feeling the effects of the issue he had last weekend so he didn’t train fully today (Thursday) and worked with the fitness coaches.

“We’ll see how he is in training tomorrow (Friday) to decide on whether he is available.

“Dominic has just done his first full session with the team without feeling anything at all, which is a big step forward and a positive.

“He hasn’t done too much team training, though, so we’ll have to make a judgement call on that one.”

In Ball’s absence the partnership of Sam Morsy and Lee Evans has been excellent in the middle of the Town midfield, but having the former QPR man available for selection would be a real plus.

“It would certainly give us more cover,” McKenna said.

“Samy and Lee have started the season very strongly and it’s a well-established partnership which is improving now as well. There were some good signs when they played together before Lee got injured (last season) but they are both developing as individuals, which helps them as a pair.

“Having Dominic there would give us what we want – strength in depth across all the positions.

“With the three of them and the younger players below them, we’re really strong. Once Dominic is back to full capacity, we’ll have great strength and competition.”

New signing Richard Keogh is yet to make the bench since joining the club from Blackpool, though he did travel with the team to Burton Albion on Monday and Tuesday.

“Richard’s not far away,” McKenna said.

“He’s trained full again but maybe isn’t up to his full level of sharpness yet and adapted to our training programme, but I don’t think he’s far away.

“Over the next few weeks we’ll definitely see him in some match action and he’s contributing well in the training sessions so far.”