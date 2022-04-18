Town dealing with injuries ahead of Wigan clash

Injury news

Ipswich Town could be forced into changes as players deal with injury troubles in the wake of Saturday’s loss at Rotherham.

Town’s play-off hopes were ended by defeat at the New York Stadium, with Wigan’s visit to Portman Road tomorrow night the first of Kieran McKenna’s side’s three remaining matches.

And the Town boss may have to shuffle his pack due to injury.

“We’ve had a few issues we’re going to have to look at,” he said.

“Janoi (Donacien) and Sone (Aluko), as well as a couple others, haven’t been able to train since the weekend with knocks so we’ll have to assess them over the last couple of hours and make our decisions close to game time.”

Town have averaged an attendance of more than 20,000 for their home games this season, with McKenna hopeful the Ipswich support can give his side a boost as they take on a Wigan team who could potentially secure promotion to the Championship on Suffolk soil.

“Over the course of the season it’s been pretty positive but we want to rectify what happened in our last home game,” he said.

“The supporters have been great all season and I’m sure they will help give us a push in the last two home games. We have to match that and give them something to get behind.

“We want to make it a difficult atmosphere for Wigan to play in and we want to thrive in it.”