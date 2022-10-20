Camara and Burgess set for Under-21s action

Injury news

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night's big League One clash with Derby County at Portman Road (8pm, Sky Sports).

Regular starters such as Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson, Lee Evans, Wes Burns and Freddie Ladapo all got 45 minutes of action in Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat at Cambridge United in the Papa John's Trophy.

Asked if his team had come through that match with a clean bill of health, McKenna confirmed: "Yeah, no problems."

Panutche Camara, a deadline day signing from League One rivals Plymouth, came on at half-time for his long-awaited Blues debut. It was the all-action midfielder's first competitive appearance in six months and came just a few days after he had returned to training following recent groin surgery.

"It wasn't ideal circumstances for his debut, to be fair, in terms of wanting him to come on the pitch and play in our normal system with the normal passing options and connections around him," said McKenna.

"It was just about getting him the minutes really. He hasn't trained very much and the game came a little bit soon, but being such a low pressure game it was too good an opportunity to get him out there in the kit.

"It was great for him to get the 45. Now he need to continue working and build up his level.

"I still think he's got a little way to go, or quite a long way, to go in terms of getting to his best level.

"He's only trained with us a few days and has missed a lot of football. It was his first competitive match in six months or so.

"There'll possibly be some involvement with the Under-21s over the next few weeks to build up some minutes.

"Here's here to have an impact over the course of the whole season. It's about doing the right things over the next few weeks to give him the opportunity to do that."

McKenna revealed that striker Gassan Ahadme will undergo a scan on his foot fracture on Monday, while defender Cameron Burgess is on the mend following the facial fractures he sustained in the 2-0 home win against Bristol Rovers last month.

"He's making really good progress," said the Northern Irishman. "He trained today fully, making contact, heading balls and blocking balls and being back to Cam Burgess. That was a big boost for him and big boost for us.

"Again, we'll look at when's the right time for him to get some Under-21s minutes and then get him back in with us as soon as possible."