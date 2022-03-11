Town suffer Edmundson blow but better news on skipper Morsy and Woolfenden

Injury news

George Edmundson's season could be over after the centre-half suffered ankle ligament damage against Lincoln on Tuesday night.

The former Rangers player was forced off during the second half of the 2-0 victory and, while the problem isn't as serious as it potentially could have been, it is severe enough to potentially end what has been an excellent first campaign at Portman Road.

"It's mixed news really throughout the squad," manager Kieran McKenna said.

"George Edmundson picked up an ankle injury which will unfortunately leave him out for quite some time. We we worried it might need a surgery and be a very long-term problem but thankfully that doesn't look like it's going to be the case.

"He has done some quite heavy ligament damage so he's going to be out for the foreseeable future.

"George has been an important player for us, both defensively and on the ball, so it's a shame for him. We're hopeful he might play some football again before the end of the season, but that's very much touch-and-go.

"He's a big loss for the group on the pitch and is a good character off it and in the dressing room before games. But we were always going to pick up injuries during the season as everyone does and this is why we have a squad.

"I've been impressed with how Cam Burgess has applied himself so I'm happy he's going to get his opportunity to play on Saturday and going forward."

Town's Tuesday night victory was soured by injury problems which also saw Sam Morsy limp off and both Wes Burns and Luke Woolfenden suffer knocks during the second half.

Edmundson suffered the ankle injury against Lincoln on Tuesday evening - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Woolfenden is fit to play but there will be late calls on both skipper Morsy and Burns.

"Sam Morsy was able to complete most of the training session today and we're hopeful he'll be ok for tomorrow," McKenna said.

"Wes Burns was able to complete some of the session but not all of it. He's picked up a little issue on Tuesday but we'll make a call on him tomorrow to see how he reacts to what he was able to do.

"Kane Vincent-Young hasn't been training but did join in today and is an option for tomorrow. Lee Evans and Kyle Edwards are the two more long-term injuries.

"Luke Woolfenden picked up a knock but is ok."



