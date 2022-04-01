News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Press conference

Injury updates on Evans and Edmundson

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 2:37 PM April 1, 2022
Lee Evans in action at Bolton Wanderers.

Ipswich Town midfielder Lee Evans could return to training next week. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna provided injury updates on key duo Lee Evans and George Edmundson this afternoon.

Midfielder Evans has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the latter stages of the 3-0 home win against Burton back on February 19, while George Edmundson suffered a nasty looking ankle injury in the 2-0 home win against Lincoln on March 8.

Ahead of tomorrow's home game against Cambridge United, McKenna was asked if either could return to action over the course of the final six games of the campaign.

“Lee, possibly," said the Blues boss. 

"He’s had another scan this week and the injury has progressed well. We’re hoping that he can join in with the squad training at some point next week. Not at the start of the week, but at some point if there are no more set-backs. 

“George Edmundson, no. He’s still got a fair way to go with his ankle injury. We’re not sure exactly what the timescale will be, but it’s going to be a big push to see him in the league campaign.

"Hopefully we can extend the season a little bit longer if we want to see George again this season."

Most Read

  1. 1 School confirms teacher with 'offensive' mug is suspended
  2. 2 Woman had sex with a dog named Buddy
  3. 3 Ukrainian mother and daughter rehomed at 40-acre alpaca farm
  1. 4 Suffolk tomato producer is saved weeks after closing
  2. 5 New tenant found for pub that took bookings while closed
  3. 6 Decision to build 180 homes delayed over traffic concerns
  4. 7 Paedophile who posed as medic in refugee camp has passport seized
  5. 8 Hundreds of east Suffolk homes without electricity after power cut
  6. 9 'This club won't be walked over by agents' - Ashton on Simpson contract saga
  7. 10 McKenna: 'Borderline impossible to get out this division with our set play record'

Kyle Edwards (quad) and Kayden Jackson (hamstring) have been ruled out for the remainder of the season. 

Ipswich Town vs Cambridge United
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Football | Exclusive

Williams joins from Man United as 'head of recruitment'

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
380124,Picture shows: Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL) ,Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL),13,0 00:00:00

BBC

Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Site for plans for 146 homes in Onehouse, south of Union Road.

Planning and Development

Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Stoke by Nayland Resort's spa has been ranked among the top 40 spa destinations in the UK 

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon