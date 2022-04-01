Injury updates on Evans and Edmundson

Press conference

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna provided injury updates on key duo Lee Evans and George Edmundson this afternoon.

Midfielder Evans has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the latter stages of the 3-0 home win against Burton back on February 19, while George Edmundson suffered a nasty looking ankle injury in the 2-0 home win against Lincoln on March 8.

Ahead of tomorrow's home game against Cambridge United, McKenna was asked if either could return to action over the course of the final six games of the campaign.

“Lee, possibly," said the Blues boss.

"He’s had another scan this week and the injury has progressed well. We’re hoping that he can join in with the squad training at some point next week. Not at the start of the week, but at some point if there are no more set-backs.

“George Edmundson, no. He’s still got a fair way to go with his ankle injury. We’re not sure exactly what the timescale will be, but it’s going to be a big push to see him in the league campaign.

"Hopefully we can extend the season a little bit longer if we want to see George again this season."

Kyle Edwards (quad) and Kayden Jackson (hamstring) have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.