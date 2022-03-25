Injury updates on Morsy, Norwood and El Mizouni

Press conference

Sam Morsy started on the bench at Oxford United last weekend. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy is 'raring to go' head of tomorrow afternoon's crunch League One home clash with Plymouth, says Blues boss Kieran McKenna.

Morsy had to be substituted with a hamstring problem in successive games against Fleetwood and Portsmouth. He was then named among the substitutes at Oxford United last weekend before coming on in the 52nd minute and helping the Blues go up another gear in a 1-1 draw.

“Sam’s good," said McKenna. "Last week was a little bit touch and go. We could have taken a chance on starting him but we felt that was a little bit of a risk, so we decided that any time from half-time onwards he would give us a good burst in the game, which he managed to do and came through unscathed. He’s had a good full training week this week and is raring to go.”

Elsewhere, Idris El Mizouni has returned to training this week.

"He was very unfortunate that he picked up a very deep cut on his Achilles," revealed McKenna. "It was a very unusual injury that he picked up in training and he had quite deep stitching.

“He’s just joined us on Wednesday in training. It makes the squad a little bit stronger for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, the Blues will still be without Lee Evans (groin) George Edmundson (ankle), Kyle Edwards (quad) and Kayden Jackson (hamstring).

McKenna also revealed that a few of his players have been 'carrying little niggles'.

"James Norwood had a little hamstring for a few days last week," said the Northern Irishman.

“We’ve had quite a few little things like that over the last few weeks where players have been playing through little bits of injuries and not quite at 100 per cent.

"We've recovered and trained well this week though and the players who are fit are going into the game pretty fresh.

“I think we should be in a good place physically with the players that we do have fit to go and put in a performance of good intensity.”

Right wing-back Wes Burns has been one of the players who has taken a few kicks during games. McKenna said of the flying Welshman: "Wes is proving to be, touch wood, pretty robust for us at the moment, delivering pretty consistently in terms of his performances and dealing with some rough treatment at times, but he knows that that’s part and parcel of the game.

“You can only take it as a compliment if the other team targets you a little bit. He always gets back on his feet straight away and goes again."