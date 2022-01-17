Ipswich Town transfer rumour: League One trio eye Preston defender
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town are said to be among three League One clubs interested in signing Preston North End centre-back Jordan Storey this month.
Storey came through the youth ranks at Exeter before moving to Deepdale for what was described as a 'significant undisclosed fee' in 2018.
The 24-year-old has made 88 starts for the Lilywhites, including 18 this season, but hasn't featured since Ryan Lowe took charge as manager in early December.
The Lancashire Post reports that Ipswich, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday have all enquired about taking the 6ft 2in defender on loan, but that 'as yet, no offer which covers a suitable portion of his wages has been made'.
Storey signed a three-year contract extension back in September.
Town sold Toto Nsiala to Fleetwood last week, meaning George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Janoi Donacien and Cameron Burgess are the only four senior centre-backs remaining at a club who have deployed a back three for the last four games.
Speaking after Saturday's 2-0 loss at Bolton, Blues boss Kieran McKenna said: "It’s a position, in terms of profile and qualities, where we might look to add something in the next couple of weeks possibly.”
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is looking to bolster his back line after Frederik Alves loan spell from West Ham was recently cut short.
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore also needs defensive reinforcements given Chey Dunkley faces a spell out injured.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice before
- 2 How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?
- 3 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 4 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Luton join race for keeper Walton
- 5 Two Magpies Bakery set to open in Woodbridge after rapid revamp of store
- 6 A14 closed after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
- 7 Town closing in on permanent deal for keeper Walton
- 8 Anger as second homeowners set to receive £191million in Covid grants
- 9 'A good team and well-coached' - Bolton boss Evatt on Town
- 10 PM ‘dropped a clanger’ with garden bash apology, legal expert suggests