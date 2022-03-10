Thompson on life at Town, clean sheets and Burns comparisons

Interview

Dominic Thompson is loving life at Portman Road but also believes he has plenty more to offer Ipswich Town between now and the end of the campaign.

The Brentford loanee has featured nine times for his new club, with the Blues winning five and drawing three of those matches, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding just twice in the process.

Thompson operates in a more defensive role on the left side, compared to 11-goal Wes Burns on the right, but the 21-year-old believes he can add more of an attacking threat to his game in the coming weeks.

“I’m loving it,” Thompson said of his time at Town.

“The style is similar to what I’ve played at Brentford and we have a lot of possession and can keep the ball.

“There are some really good players here with a lot of ability and that’s great. I feel like I fit in with a group of boys who are on the same wavelength as me.

“There’s more to come from me, though. Of course there is. I’ve just started my first run of games in a while so I’m getting up to speed.

“The clean sheets we are able to keep have been amazing but I want to start adding in an attacking sense as well. But, at the same time, we have loads of quality which can contribute.

“So it’s not a personal thing, it’s about the team.”

Discussing comparisons with Burns, Thompson said: “Wes is a natural winger, I believe, and I’m a natural full-back, so that’s a bit of a variation with Wes attacking and me more defensive.

“Defending is my first thought because you have a good chance to win games if you don’t concede.

“But every player wants to score and hopefully I can score some goals because that’s not happened yet in my professional career.”

Thompson also took responsibility for the goal which Town conceded at Morecambe recently, as his poor clearance put the Blues in trouble before Aaron Wildig scored. It’s something he sees as a learning opportunity.

“It should be one less goal because I take responsibility for the one at Morecambe, which was down to a poor clearance,” he admitted.

“That’s something to learn from but we have to be pleased with our defensive record and keep going. You can’t dwell on mistakes and you have to go about trying to make it right.

“Everyone is in good spirits and we’re on the same wavelength. We work in training to stay connected and to work as a unit, which we’re able to do.

“We go into every game feeling solid and that we can deal with any threat teams pose to use. We respect it, but we’re confident in our abilities.”