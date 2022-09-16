News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How you can vote for John-Jules to win L1 Goal of the Month

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:00 AM September 16, 2022
Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town forward Tyreece John-Jules is among the nominees for August's League One 'Goal of the Month' award.

The Arsenal loanee's fine solo effort in the 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury  is up against goals scored by Harry Kite (Exeter), Sean Clare (Charlton) and Dominic Gape (Wycombe).

For the first time, a public vote will count towards the winner being selected.

You can watch the all goals and cast your vote here. The public vote will then be combined with the votes of EFL pundits Don Goodman and David Prutton to decide the winner.

The winner will be announced at 10am on Friday, September 23.


