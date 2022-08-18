'I'll be doing my best to win it again' - Walton eyes Golden Glove award

Interview

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton is aiming to get his hands on the League One Golden Glove award for a second time.

The 26-year-old picked up the gong when keeping 19 clean sheets in 31 games during a loan spell with third-tier champions Wigan back in 2017/18.

In his debut season for the Blues, he kept 14 clean sheets in 34 league starts. That was just four short of joint Golden Glove winners Michael Cooper (Plymouth) and David Stockdale (Wycombe), with those two having started all 46 league games.

The Cornishman has since made an outstanding start to this season, helping the team shut out both MK Dons (3-0 home win) and Burton Albion (1-0 away win) in recent days.

“I’d have liked nothing more than to have kept clean sheets against Bolton (1-1 home draw) and Forest Green (2-1 away win) as well, but a penalty and a ricocheted goal prevented that," he said.

"I go into every game looking to keep a clean sheet and I’ll be doing my best to win that (Golden Glove) award again.”

Walton made a vital double stop at Forest Green after the visitors had reduced the deficit to 2-1 and produced three huge stops at Burton when the score was 0-0. Manager Kieran McKenna has also heaped praise on his keeper's catching and distribution too.

“I didn’t know he said that but it’s obviously nice to hear," said Walton. "It (catching) has been a strength in my game for a few years and it’s one that I want to continue to work at.

"I’m always looking to improve at what I do and it’s a big part of the job to come and gather the ball from crosses because it takes a bit of pressure off, not just the back four but the team in general.

“It can be a big thing in this division because there are teams who like to send the ball into the box as often as they can. There are teams who see it as one of their main strengths.

“Whether it’s from a throw-in, a corner or a free-kick, or even in open play, it’s a big thing. Maybe not as big as in the Premier League, if you watch a lot of that football, but it’s still important that I keep on top of it and look to get better all the time.”

Ipswich, having secured three successive league wins for the first time since March 2021, now prepare for a trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

“Consistency is massive at any level of football and we are looking to put together a consistent run of performances and results," said Walton.

"I know it’s a cliché but it has to be one game at a time and we can’t be looking too far ahead. Injuries can crop up and each opponent is different, so we will just take each game on its merit.

"I’m pleased with the way we have started and we just want to build on it now over the coming months.”