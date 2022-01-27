Holy joins Port Vale on loan

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy looks set to depart before the January transfer window shuts at 11pm on Monday. - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy has joined League Two club Port Vale on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who is currently the Blues' third-choice keeper behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky, had an emergency loan at Cambridge United earlier in the season and is due to be out of contract in the summer.

Holy had been linked to another League Two side in Bradford City, but the Bantams signed Alex Bass on loan from Portsmouth.

Port Vale, managed by Darrell Clarke, are currently 10th in the fourth-tier table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

Holy has been on the bench for Town's last two league games but that's only because Hladky has been ill.

Speaking last Friday, Town manager Kieran McKenna said: "We’ve had conversations with Tomas as a club and there has been interest in him from a few different clubs.

“Obviously, he’s played in League One before and proven to be a good goalkeeper and is at an age where he wants to play games. He is a very competitive man.

"We feel with Christian and Vaclav we have two very good goalkeepers and we have some good young goalkeepers behind that for cover if need be.

“So we’re comfortable with where we are and Tomas is one that if the right opportunity comes up at the right club with the opportunity for him to play then, we’ll try and support him with that if we can.”

Antoni Bort has been in goal for Town's U23s this season. Last week, the Blues recalled young keeper Bert White from a loan spell at non-league club Gosport Borough.



