'I want to make big saves at crucial times' - Walton on his FA Cup penalty stop

Christian Walton was delighted to ‘do his job’ after keeping Ipswich Town in the FA Cup.

The Town keeper saved Dylan Bahamboula’s penalty, just a few minutes into the second half, which stopped the League Two strugglers from taking the lead in a game which ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Blues now face a replay at Boundary Park a week on Tuesday, with Walton pleased to have kept his side in the competition.

“It was disappointing from the team’s point of view because we obviously want to get through to the next round without needing a replay,” Walton said after the game.

Christian Walton saves Dylan Bahamboula's second half penalty. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“But it’s a nice feeling to save a penalty and obviously I’m delighted to have kept us in it.

“I’ve done my job and if I can come up with that in big moments then I know I’m doing something right. Hopefully I can keep doing that for the team.

“My penalty record is alright and I just need to keep watching the clips. The analysts send us clips of the opposition and I watched those before the game today, so I had an idea he was going to go that way.

“Things can change and it’s a bit of pot luck, but doing that research can help.

“I want to make big saves at crucial times to help the team as much as possible. Those moments can give the crowd a buzz, just like scoring goals at the other end.”

Things were looking good for Town when Wes Burns fired them ahead after just eight minutes, but they conceded an equaliser to Davis Keillor-Dunn before the break.

It meant the same side which beat Wycombe 4-1 on Tuesday night couldn’t find a way past struggling lower-league opposition.

“We need to have that consistency,” Walton said. “We can’t go from the highs of Tuesday night (at Wycombe) to this.

“We’ve not lost the game but we now have to go up to Oldham, play them off the park and get into the next round.

“We need to eradicate individual errors but, you can see from our recent performances, that we’re solid at the back and have goals in the team. We need to cut the errors out and stop conceding at silly times.

“We’ve conceded just before half time again and that gives teams a leg up. When you give teams that, without having to really work for it, then it’s a bonus for them.

“We have shown we are a good team so it’s about showing consistency. We don’t want to be know as a team who are ‘good on their day’. We want teams coming here every week being scared to play us.

“We want teams to come here and know they will be under a lot of pressure. We’ve definitely got it in us but it’s about getting that onto the pitch on the Saturday.”

Walton was a member of Paul Cook’s Wigan side which made the quarter-finals in 2018, beating Manchester City along the way, with the goalkeeper hoping a cup run this season can help Town’s League One promotion bid.

“I’ve experienced that before under this manager at Wigan,” he said.

“It gave us a big backlog of games in League One but the momentum was unbelievable. The buzz around the club was brilliant as big teams came to the stadium, It was electric.

“If we can do that here, then great. We drew with Fylde in the first round and then won the replay.

“The momentum was there, right through the club, and it’s a great feeling when you are in the middle of a cup run.”