News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town keeper Holy set for emergency loan move

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:13 AM October 26, 2021   
Smiling Tomas Holy applauds the travelling fans after the win and a clean sheet at Gillingham

Tomas Holy is set to go out on loan - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy is set to make an emergency loan move to Cambridge United. 

The Czech stopper is currently third in line at Portman Road, behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky, with match action likely to be in short supply between now and the end of the season. 

Cambridge have injury worries between the sticks, with first-choice Dimitar Mitov forced off during the first half of his side’s defeat at Shrewsbury and now facing a week on the sidelines due to concussion. 

That meant Kai McKenzie-Lyle was needed to make his league debut from the bench, with the inexperienced 23-year-old only making two EFL Trophy appearances previously. 

Holy’s emergency loan, which is permitted for goalkeepers outside of the transfer window in exceptional circumstances, should be completed today. That means he could make his Cambridge debut against Doncaster Rovers tonight. 

Cambridge are then at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
  2. 2 13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory
  3. 3 £1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration
  1. 4 Affordable homes project proposed for east Suffolk village
  2. 5 Where to find the cheapest petrol in Suffolk as prices hit all-time high
  3. 6 Pub changes 'offensive' Halloween display after social media criticism
  4. 7 Man indecently exposes himself to dog walker in Cavendish
  5. 8 A14 reopens after one person taken to hospital following crash
  6. 9 'Kind and gentle' retired Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic consultant dies
  7. 10 'The culture is right' - Johnson leaves Town in good hands after whirlwind trip
Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bersant Celina celebrates the Town second goal

Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town

Matchday Recap: Celina wins it for Town and sends Portman Road wild

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
This breed of horse is a Suffolk icon - but what is it called? Take our quiz and test your knowledge

Quiz

How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A view of Southwold beach and its lighthouse

Housing News

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Haverhill

Suffolk Live

Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon