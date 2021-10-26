Town keeper Holy set for emergency loan move

Published: 10:13 AM October 26, 2021

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy is set to make an emergency loan move to Cambridge United.

The Czech stopper is currently third in line at Portman Road, behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky, with match action likely to be in short supply between now and the end of the season.

Cambridge have injury worries between the sticks, with first-choice Dimitar Mitov forced off during the first half of his side’s defeat at Shrewsbury and now facing a week on the sidelines due to concussion.

That meant Kai McKenzie-Lyle was needed to make his league debut from the bench, with the inexperienced 23-year-old only making two EFL Trophy appearances previously.

Holy’s emergency loan, which is permitted for goalkeepers outside of the transfer window in exceptional circumstances, should be completed today. That means he could make his Cambridge debut against Doncaster Rovers tonight.

Cambridge are then at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.