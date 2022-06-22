News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fixtures release, cup draws and friendlies - what to look out for

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:00 PM June 22, 2022
The 2022/23 League One fixtures will be announced at 9am tomorrow. - Credit: PA

Lost track of some key summer dates for Ipswich Town? Here's a handy reminder.


FIXTURES 

The League One fixtures are released at 9am tomorrow morning. The EADT and Ipswich Star websites will have them in full for you.


PAPA JOHNS TROPHY

Ipswich have already been placed in Southern Group A alongside Cambridge United and Northampton Town.

One of eight Premier League U21 sides -  Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham - will be assigned to the group at 11.30am tomorrow (the draw live on Sky Sports).


CARABAO CUP

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup, also to be televised live by Sky Sports, will take place at 2.30pm tomorrow.


FRIENDLIES

Needham Market (a) - Saturday, June 25, 1pm 

West Ham United (h) - Tuesday, July 12, 7pm 

AFC Wimbledon (a) - Saturday, July 16, 2.30pm 

Millwall (a) - Saturday, July 23, 3pm 

Southend United (h), July 26, 7pm


COMPETITIVE ACTION

The League One season starts on the weekend of July 30.

Round one of the Carabao Cup will take place on the week commencing August 10.

The opening game of the Papa Johns Trophy is scheduled for the week beginning August 31.

Football
Ipswich News

