Fixtures release, cup draws and friendlies - what to look out for
Lost track of some key summer dates for Ipswich Town? Here's a handy reminder.
FIXTURES
The League One fixtures are released at 9am tomorrow morning. The EADT and Ipswich Star websites will have them in full for you.
PAPA JOHNS TROPHY
Ipswich have already been placed in Southern Group A alongside Cambridge United and Northampton Town.
One of eight Premier League U21 sides - Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham - will be assigned to the group at 11.30am tomorrow (the draw live on Sky Sports).
CARABAO CUP
The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup, also to be televised live by Sky Sports, will take place at 2.30pm tomorrow.
FRIENDLIES
Needham Market (a) - Saturday, June 25, 1pm
West Ham United (h) - Tuesday, July 12, 7pm
AFC Wimbledon (a) - Saturday, July 16, 2.30pm
Millwall (a) - Saturday, July 23, 3pm
Southend United (h), July 26, 7pm
COMPETITIVE ACTION
The League One season starts on the weekend of July 30.
Round one of the Carabao Cup will take place on the week commencing August 10.
The opening game of the Papa Johns Trophy is scheduled for the week beginning August 31.