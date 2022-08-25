How last week of transfer window could look for Ipswich Town

Analysis

The transfer window closes at 11pm next Thursday. STUART WATSON looks at what could happen at Ipswich Town.

15 OUT

Let's start with a reminder of who has departed since the end of last season.

Six players were released: James Norwood, Tom Carroll, Tomas Holy, Bailey Clements, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin.

Four loan deals came to an end: Dominic Thompson, Tyreeq Bakinson, Bersant Celina and Macauley Bonne.

And, to date, five players have been sent out on loan: Joe Pigott (Portsmouth, L1), Corrie Ndaba (Burton, L1), Elkan Baggott (Gillingham, L2), Idris El MIzouni (Leyton Orient, L2) and Rekeem Harper (Exeter City, L1).

In total, those 15 players contributed a quarter of Town's combined league starts in 2021/22 and approaching half (42%) of the combined league goals.

Norwood signed a one-year deal with League One rivals Barnsley, Holy (Carlisle) and Kenlock (Barrow) are now in League Two, Clements (Chesterfield) and McGavin (Torquay) are in the National League, while Carroll is still a free agent.

Thompson moved from Brentford to Championship club Blackpool for an undisclosed fee, Celina joined Turkish top-flight club Kasimpasa on loan from Dijon, while Bakinson moved from Bristol City to League One side Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

Bonne, meanwhile, looks to be heading for the exit door at parent club QPR.

SEVEN IN

Proven League One striker Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham, free), experienced midfielder Dominic Ball (QPR, free), athletic left-back Greg Leigh (Morecambe, free) and talented young forward Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal, loan) were all signed in time for the start of pre-season.

As the season fast-approached, money was spent on proven League One attacker Marcus Harness (Portsmouth, £600k) and highly-rated young left-sider Leif Davis (Leeds, £1m+).

Then, two league games in, veteran defender Richard Keogh was added (Blackpool, undisc).

It leaves boss Kieran McKenna was a 23-man first team squad as it stands: Walton, Hladky; Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Keigh, Burgess; Burns, Vincent-Young, Edwards; Morsy, Evans, Ball, Humphreys; Davis, Leigh, Penney; Chaplin, Harness, Aluko, John-Jules; Ladapo, Jackson.

SQUAD LIMITS

Come the end of the window, League One clubs must submit their squad to the EFL. They can name a maximum of 22 senior outfield players (those aged 21 or over at the start of 2022).

Ipswich currently have 18 players that fall into that category, meaning they have four 'senior' slots to fill should they wish.

With just one loan in so far (John-Jules) there is plenty of wriggle room on that front too (five loans permitted in a matchday squad).

POSSIBLE EXITS

Town have agreed a £500k fee with Championship club Huddersfield for the sale of wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

Beyond him, I've got question marks next to four other players.

MATT PENNEY now has Davis and Leigh ahead of him in the left side pecking order and is in the final year of his contract. There's every chance he'll move on.

VACLAV HLADKY won't be keen to warm the bench behind Christian Walton at this stage of his career. Aberdeen wouldn't pay the £100k+ asking price earlier in the window - will anyone else? If they do, Ipswich would need to move quickly on a replacement.

KYLE EDWARDS hasn't started a single league game in more than eight months. A season-ending quad injury sustained in mid-February has contributed to that, but you also have to wonder where he now fits into the picture. McKenna has spoken about him being an alternative to Wes Burns on the right side, but both Kayden Jackson and Kane Vincent-Young have started in that role ahead of Edwards in the last two games.

Edwards has two years left on his deal and is still only 24. Will McKenna keep him for squad depth, or might offers - either loan or permanent - be entertained?

The final potential exit is CAMERON HUMPHREYS. The homegrown 18-year-old, who recently extended his contract until 2025, is clearly a big prospect. Is training with the first team and getting the odd game in the cups best for his development? Or will he be loaned out just like Ndaba, Baggott and El Mizouni?

POSSIBLE SIGNINGS

There are currently six players vying for the three forward spots: Ladapo, Kayden Jackson, Harness, Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko and John-Jules.

Are more required? McKenna thinks so.

“It's not necessarily a position,” said the Blues boss, when recently asked if signing a striker was on the club’s agenda.

“We look at attributes and qualities in the squad and what we need to add. There are some qualities to the top half of the pitch that we want to be able to add. We continue to work very hard on doing so."

Town have targeted front man George Hirst all summer following on from his scoring streak at Portsmouth in the second half of last season. It's been reported by the Portsmouth News, however, that Hirst will sign a new deal with parent club Leicester and subsequently be loaned to a Championship outfit. Don't rule Town out just yet though.

Could former loanee Bonne be the next man Town turn to? He's available, has made no secret of his desire to come back to his beloved Blues and his favoured No.18 shirt remains free.

Or might McKenna supplement things with another Premier League youngster on loan? It's a surprise he hasn't recruited from his former club Manchester United yet. The likes of Shola Shoretire, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie McNeill are candidates.

The only other area of the team that I can see being added to is centre-midfield. With Morsy and Evans having started the season so well, and Ball close to returning from injury, it's going to be hard to sell regular football to a new recruit though. Staying on the Manchester United theme, the Blues did have Charlie Savage on 'work experience' earlier this year.

VERDICT: One or two outfield additions, maximum. Any more and the squad would start to look a bit bloated. A quality forward addition could be the icing on the cake of a very decent transfer window.