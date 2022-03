Ipswich Town have launched their season ticket campaign for next season - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town have frozen their season ticket prices for the 2022/23 campaign.

Existing season ticket holders will be able to renew their seats from 10am on Monday, March 28, with the Early Bird phase one window opening at the same time and closing on Friday, April 22.

Supporters signing up for season tickets during this period will benefit from the price freeze, which means adults can watch Town in action from £14.08 a game. Under 12s are able to watch Town at just £1.65 per game, whilst an Under 19 season ticket works out at under £4 per match.

The Early Bird phase two window will then open, with dates to be decided once the club’s division for next season is known, where prices will rise by 5% should Town be promoted to the Championship. They will remain frozen if the Blues are in League One.

The full-price sales window will begin from July 1, with prices frozen for League One football and increased by 5% should Ipswich be in the Championship.

As an example, renewing an existing season ticket in the lower tier of the North Stand will cost £333 for League One football, increase to £352 as part of the Early Bird phase one window and then £476 at full price.

Town CEO Mark Ashton said: “Your support, both home and away, has truly been incredible throughout this year.

“Given your backing and the cost of living crisis this country is facing, we wanted to commit to freezing season ticket prices for the 2022/23 campaign so that supporting your club can be accessible for all supporters.

“Portman Road has become a very difficult place for away teams to come and, make no mistake about it, the backing we have here is a huge part in that.

“As I have said many times before and will continue to do so, we can build the club and get it back to where we want it to be, but we can only do this together.”

Town’s season ticket launch for next season is based around the slogan ‘This is Our Time', with the Blues hopeful of adding to the 13,800 season and half-season ticket holders they currently have.

The club have consistently drawn crowds of over 20,000 at Portman Road this season, with their average attendance of 21,253 only behind Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland in the League One pecking order.

Key dates

28 March 2022 – Renewal and Early Bird Phase One opens

22 April 2022 – Renewal and Early Bird Phase One closes

TBC – Early Bird Phase Two opens

TBC – Early Bird Phase Two closes

1 July 2022 – Full price opens

30 July 2022 – Scheduled start of new season and Full price closes

See the club website for full details and prices.