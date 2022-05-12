Town legend Mowbray leaves Blackburn and discusses his next challenge

Ipswich Town legend Tony Mowbray has left his role as manager of Blackburn Rovers.

The 58-year-old moves on after five years at Ewood Park, which saw him win promotion to the Championship in 2017/18 before stabilising Rovers as a solid Championship club with finishes of 15th, 11th, 15th and 8th.

His departure had been widely expected but has now been confirmed, though it is not yet clear whether Mowbray’s assistant, and former Ipswich team-mate, Mark Venus will also move on.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank the owners and the board for giving me the opportunity to manage a football club that is steeped in such great history and tradition,” Mowbray said in a statement. “It’s been a real privilege to have been the manager of Blackburn Rovers.

“I’d also like to say thank you to all the supporters and all the amazing staff at the club, particularly those who I’ve worked with on a daily basis at the Senior Training Centre, but also the extended staff who work at Ewood Park and the academy.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to bring my values to a football club over a five-year period and to create an environment where people enjoy coming into work every day and where players feel like they can improve every day.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s been very rewarding and I thank everybody for coming along on the journey with me, but I feel as though the time is right to move on and let somebody else have a go. I wish this amazing group of young players and the club in general every success going forward.”

The club’s owners, Venkys, added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Tony for the way he has headed up the football management of the club and the tremendous amount of effort and self-sacrifice he made during his time at the club.

“We appreciate the hard work he has put in during his tenure, nearly avoiding relegation out of the Championship and for then getting us promoted out of League One at the first time of asking. Also for all the work that has been done behind the scenes to develop a strong young team that we hope to build upon in future years.

“We wish him well now and also in any future role he may undertake."

Mowbray, who continues to be based in his native North East, has already been linked with the vacancy at League Two side Hartlepool.

However, he is likely to set his sights much higher.

Speaking recently about future challenges, Mowbray said: "I think a club that is ambitious, a club that wants to get to the Premier League.

"I would suggest not Scottish football, I have done the pinnacle of Scottish football (with Celtic as a player and manager).

"It didn't work out for me. I think a challenge to get to the Premier League in the hugely competitive division this is would be an ideal situation for me."

Mowbray, who made more than 150 appearances for Town, culminating in a goal in his final appearance at Wembley, began his coaching career with the Blues under George Burley.

He’s since gone on to manage Hibernian, West Brom, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Coventry and Blackburn.