News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Uncertainty over Town's clash with Lincoln after Covid outbreak at Imps

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 9:57 AM December 29, 2021
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Ipswich Town are due to host Lincoln City on New Year's Day. Lincoln are currently battling a Covid outbreak - Credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Ipswich Town's New Year's Day clash with Lincoln City appears to be in doubt after the Imps were forced to postpone tonight's game with Rotherham due to a Covid outbreak in the squad.

Lincoln managed to play on Boxing Day - a 3-2 home loss to MK Dons - despite some players returning positive tests.

But more positive tests in the squad yesterday means the Imps can't fulfil tonight's fixture.

The club said they are preparing for Saturday's game in Suffolk to go ahead, in the hope players can return in time to play.

Chief executive Liam Scully said: "We were able to fulfil Boxing Day's fixture despite having some players test positive for Covid-19, unfortunately further positive tests on Tuesday mean we are now not able to fulfil Wednesday's fixture.

"We will continue to train and prepare as normal for Saturday's game at Ipswich Town in the hope that players returning to the group will allow us to meet the criteria to play.

"We'll follow strict protocols at the Elite Performance Centre to minimise the risk of catching or spreading Covid-19.

Most Read

  1. 1 A12 reopens after lorry crashes into tree
  2. 2 Fulham coach Turnbull joins as 'head of analysis'
  3. 3 McKenna gives Covid and injury updates ahead of Wycombe clash
  1. 4 How Suffolk's current Covid figures compare to Tier 4 rules last Christmas
  2. 5 'They are more than capable of playing how I want' - McKenna's plans for first game
  3. 6 A12 at Darsham reopens after six-hour closure
  4. 7 'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?
  5. 8 Surprise! Groom proposes and marries new wife on the SAME day
  6. 9 Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140
  7. 10 Missing 32-year-old man found safe

"We commit to communicating with supporters, Ipswich and the EFL as quickly and clearly as possible over the coming days."

Town couldn't play on Boxing Day due to Covid in the Gillingham camp.

Blues players Kyle Edwards, Toto Nsiala and Rekeem Harper have all returned to training following their own bouts of Covid.

Town host Wycombe Wanderers tonight in new boss Kieran McKenna's first game in charge.

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

MANCHESTER CITY STRIKER CARL GRIFFITHS SHOOTS WIDE OF THE IPSWICH GOALKEEPER CRAIG FORREST, DURING

Football

How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Hadleigh, Suffolk. Members of the Essex and Suffolk hunt gather in Hadleigh on Boxing Day. Pictu

Christmas

Traditional Boxing Day hunt postponed - here's why

Toby Lown

person
The latest government data on levels of Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex has been released.

Coronavirus

Mapped: The latest Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. Pictured (left to right): Chris...

Planning and Development

Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon