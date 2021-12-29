Uncertainty over Town's clash with Lincoln after Covid outbreak at Imps

Ipswich Town are due to host Lincoln City on New Year's Day. Lincoln are currently battling a Covid outbreak - Credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Ipswich Town's New Year's Day clash with Lincoln City appears to be in doubt after the Imps were forced to postpone tonight's game with Rotherham due to a Covid outbreak in the squad.

Lincoln managed to play on Boxing Day - a 3-2 home loss to MK Dons - despite some players returning positive tests.

But more positive tests in the squad yesterday means the Imps can't fulfil tonight's fixture.

The club said they are preparing for Saturday's game in Suffolk to go ahead, in the hope players can return in time to play.

Chief executive Liam Scully said: "We were able to fulfil Boxing Day's fixture despite having some players test positive for Covid-19, unfortunately further positive tests on Tuesday mean we are now not able to fulfil Wednesday's fixture.

"We will continue to train and prepare as normal for Saturday's game at Ipswich Town in the hope that players returning to the group will allow us to meet the criteria to play.

"We'll follow strict protocols at the Elite Performance Centre to minimise the risk of catching or spreading Covid-19.

"We commit to communicating with supporters, Ipswich and the EFL as quickly and clearly as possible over the coming days."

Town couldn't play on Boxing Day due to Covid in the Gillingham camp.

Blues players Kyle Edwards, Toto Nsiala and Rekeem Harper have all returned to training following their own bouts of Covid.

Town host Wycombe Wanderers tonight in new boss Kieran McKenna's first game in charge.