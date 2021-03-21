Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?
- Credit: BBC/Steve Waller
The eagerly awaited sixth series of smash hit police drama Line of Duty airs on BBC One at 9pm tonight... but did you know the programme's link to Ipswich Town?
The first four series of the show were made by World Productions when the latter was part of Blues owner Marcus Evans' business empire.
Evans bought the television production company in 2012 and, as well as Line of Duty, it also made popular shows like The Bletchley Circle, The Great Train Robber and Born to Kill over a successful five year period.
Former Blues managing director Ian Milne was on the board of directors at that time.
Evans then sold World Productions to ITV plc for around £20m in 2017, with the production company releasing police/political-thriller Bodyguard the following year.
Evans still has links to the world of television. He is the majority shareholder of The Artists Partnership, a leading UK acting agency that represents the likes of Idris Elba, Emily Blunt, Anna Friel and Maya Jama.
Line of Duty series five was watched by close to 13 million people. Filming for series six started last February, but had to stop the following month due to the Covid-19 pandemic before finally being completed between September and November.
Most Read
- 1 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
- 2 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
- 3 Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk for new season
- 4 'Nature's therapy' - Suffolk care home sets up farm for people living with dementia
- 5 Covid rates increase slightly in parts of Suffolk and north Essex
- 6 Deben Inns boss reveals which three of his Suffolk pubs will reopen first
- 7 When do clocks go forward in 2021 - and what's the reason?
- 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Portsmouth
- 9 'Mentally we are not as strong as we should be' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth
- 10 'There are little changes everywhere... we need to buy into that' - Bishop on Cook's impact at Town