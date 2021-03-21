News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:00 PM March 21, 2021   
Marcus Evans used to own the production company behind hit BBC show Line of Duty

Marcus Evans used to own the production company behind hit BBC show Line of Duty

The eagerly awaited sixth series of smash hit police drama Line of Duty airs on BBC One at 9pm tonight... but did you know the programme's link to Ipswich Town?

The first four series of the show were made by World Productions when the latter was part of Blues owner Marcus Evans' business empire.

Evans bought the television production company in 2012 and, as well as Line of Duty, it also made popular shows like The Bletchley CircleThe Great Train Robber and Born to Kill over a successful five year period.

Former Blues managing director Ian Milne was on the board of directors at that time.

Evans then sold World Productions to ITV plc for around £20m in 2017, with the production company releasing police/political-thriller Bodyguard the following year.

Evans still has links to the world of television. He is the majority shareholder of The Artists Partnership, a leading UK acting agency that represents the likes of Idris Elba, Emily Blunt, Anna Friel and Maya Jama.

Line of Duty series five was watched by close to 13 million people. Filming for series six started last February, but had to stop the following month due to the Covid-19 pandemic before finally being completed between September and November. 

EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY MARCH 16 File photo dated 11/12/18 of Idris Elba who has discovered a new

Idris Elba is represented by Marcus Evans owned company The Artists' Partnership.

EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY DECEMBER 29 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Emily Blunt during the filming for the Grah

Emily Blunt is represented by Marcus Evans owned company The Artists' Partnership.

Maya Jama during a photocall at Exhibition London in Shepherd's Bush, London, ahead of the the 23rd

Maya Jama is represented by Marcus Evans owned company The Artists' Partnership.


