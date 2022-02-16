Town link up with Her Game Too campaign

Ipswich Town have linked up with the Her Game Too campaign - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have linked up with Her Game Too in a bid to help eradicate sexism from football.

The Blues are the latest in a line of English clubs to have joined with the campaign, which sets out to help women and girls of all ages feel confident and safe sharing their opinion about football online and in the real world without fear of sexist abuse.

It was launched online last year by a group of passionate female supporters from a range of clubs, with the #HerGameToo hashtag gaining significant traction online while the launch video was viewed nearly two million times.

Town have pledged to hold a dedicated Her Game Too weekend on April 2 and 3, when the men’s first-team take on Cambridge on the Saturday before the women face Southampton in Felixstowe the following afternoon.

A new WhatsApp group will be launched, with the aim of forming friendships and for women and girls to feel included at Portman Road and other grounds.

The club’s Community Trust will also continue to invite local girls teams to matches at Portman Road, with some also acting at ballpersons during games.

Posters will also be placed around the stadium, with a hotline to contact if supporters witness sexism.

Founder of Her Game Too, Caz May, said: “It's fantastic to have a club the size of Ipswich Town on board with the #HerGameToo campaign.

“Sexist abuse and misogyny surrounding football has always been a big problem - so one of our biggest aims is to build a safer space for all female supporters.

“We are delighted we can work in partnership with Ipswich Town to raise awareness and create a safe space for female staff and supporters at Portman Road. We would like to thank Ipswich Town FC and their fans for the support."

Town’s chief executive, Mark Ashton, added: "The club is delighted to be partnering with Her Game Too. Ipswich Town want women and girls of all ages to feel comfortable coming to Portman Road.

“We believe football is for everyone, and we’re fully behind this campaign.”

Town's supporter liaison officer, Liz Edwards, has been integral to the partnership and will be overseeing the newly launched WhatsApp group.

"We have many female fans who travel to home and away games with friends, with family or on their own,” she said.

"Chair of the Ipswich Branch of the Supporters Club, Irene Davey has notched up 77 years of support, whilst others are in their very first season – all are equally important to the club.”

Anyone wishing to join the WhatsApp group can email slo@itfc.co.uk