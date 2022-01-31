Town midfielder Harper makes League One loan move

Midfielder Rekeem Harper has joined Crewe Alexandra for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old, signed from West Brom in the summer, will spend the rest of the campaign with the side currently sitting 22nd in the League One table.

Harper had been made available for loan by the Blues earlier this month, with several clubs showing an interest in signing a player who played in the Premier League last season.

He hasn’t played a League One game for Ipswich since coming off the bench at Wycombe at the start of November, but will have an opportunity to gain experience during Alex’s remaining 18 matches as they bid to avoid relegation.

Since joining the Blues, Harper has made 17 appearances for the club, of which six have been league starts.

Harper’s move to Crewe is likely to be the final moving part on deadline day at Portman Road, with the final 24 hours of the window seeing Scott Fraser sold to Charlton, Jon Nolan’s contract torn up and Hayden Coulson’s loan from Middlesbrough terminated.

Bailey Clements (Stevenage), Ben Morris (GAIS, Sweden) and Matt Healy (Cork City) have all been loaned out, while goalkeeper Nick Hayes has been signed from Hemel Hempstead Town.

Loan offers were received for Idris El Mizouni, but Ipswich ultimately decided he was needed at Portman Road.