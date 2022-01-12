News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Loan watch: How striker Simpson is getting better at Swindon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:00 PM January 12, 2022
Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson, right, in action for Swindon Town against Manchester City last week - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town youngster Tyreece Simpson has been impressing while on loan at Swindon Town - here's what fans can expect from him when he returns to Suffolk in the summer.

Striker Simpson, 19, has bagged ten goals in 28 games so far for the Robins, who are fifth in League Two, and started up top for Swindon as they hosted mighty Manchester City in the FA Cup last week.

Tyreece Simpson has already scored ten goals for a Swindon side pushing for promotion this season - Credit: PA

Ross Halls spoke to Andrew Hawes from BBC Radio Wiltshire to get a breakdown of how Simpson's been doing on loan, what he does well, what still needs work, and more.

Watch it here...


