Town loanee Simpson 'absolutely torments' Scunthorpe on Swindon debut

Published: 9:56 AM August 9, 2021

Ipswich Town youngster Tyreece Simpson made an impressive start to life at Swindon Town, helping his new side win 3-1 at Scunthorpe on the opening day.

The 19-year-old was one of many new faces to join the Wiltshire side in the days leading up to the season, signing on loan for the season, and was thrown straight into the starting line-up after being handed the club’s No.9 shirt.

Simpson had chances of his of own before helping create Swindon’s third goal, as his shot was pushed back into the path of Harry McKirdy to turn home.

The Swindon club website says Simpson 'combined power and pace to absolutely torment the Scunthorpe backline' in an impressive display.

Tyreece Simpson has joined Swindon Town on loan - Credit: STFC

"It was great, the fans were amazing and we went 1-0 down but we didn't fold and the boys reacted really well," Simpson said after the game.

"There are some great characters in this team, great experience as well and we could have put our heads down after going 1-0 down, but we still had a lot of time left and we knew we could always bring it back.

"It would have been nice (to score a debut goal), I am a little bit annoyed about that but I did get an assist.

"I'm just here to help the team at the end of the day, be it assisting or scoring goals, and I'm just here to help out when I can."

Simpson also praised the 800 Swindon fans who made the trip up to Scunthorpe on Saturday, packing an away end which also housed the club’s new owner, Clem Morfuni.

"The fans were amazing," Simpson continued.

"They are always like the 12th man in games like this and we really need them to back us when we go under to help us get the result we need."