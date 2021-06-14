Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues make £350k bid for keeper

Published: 10:06 AM June 14, 2021

Ipswich Town have made a £350k bid for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, according to the Daily Record.

The 6ft 5in Swiss stopper, 29, has just enjoyed an impressive season for the Scottish Premier League side and now enters the final year of his contract.

Terrors head coach Tam Courts said: "We are trying to acquire assets which we can sell in the future or develop assets we can sell,” he said.

“So we understand these players won’t be here for eight, nine, ten seasons. Both of those players (Siegrist and striker Lawrence Shankland) are extremely valuable to the club.

“Benji had had a phenomenal season and I would imagine there will be a lot of interest in him because of that. I would be surprised if there wasn’t interest after the season he had.”





Siegrist joined Aston Villa from FC Basel as a 16-year-old and had loan spells at Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Solihull Moors and Wycombe Wanderers.

He subsequently moved to Vaduz, in Liechtenstein, in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £210k. Two years later he joined Dundee United, where former Blues keeper Neil Alexander is the goalkeeper coach.

When linked to Celtic back in January, Siegrist told Swiss website Blick: "It could be an interesting transfer period, I’ll just let it come to me. I’m happy at Dundee United and grateful that they put me in this shop window.

"My goal is to play at the highest level. I am ready for the next step”.

It's understood that Blues boss Paul Cook told both his senior keepers that they could move on at the end of last season.

David Cornell had his contract terminated by mutual consent last week, and is attracting Championship interest, while former U23s keeper Harry Wright has signed for Fleetwood since his release.

That leaves Tomas Holy as the club's only first team keeper as it stands.

The Blues are also said to be interested in Craig MacGillivray, who has just been reluctantly released by Portsmouth.







